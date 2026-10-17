Trey'Dez Green Seeks to Spread Joy in His Community

Some things have a way of coming full circle.

Trey’Dez Green is hard to miss on a football field. His frame makes him a natural mismatch for opposing defenses, and his athleticism has helped him become a primary weapon in LSU's offense. It is why he is the newest member of the prestigious club of LSU players who have earned the No. 7 jersey. But beyond that, he is the definition of a well-rounded athlete, thanks to everything and everyone who has led him to this point.

Behind his signature smile is a story about a mother who sacrificed everything for him, a sport he never expected to love this much, and a Louisiana kid who has found his place representing his home state.

Before Green made his impact on Saturday nights in Death Valley, his mother, Casondra, laid the foundation to make sure he had every opportunity to succeed.

“She got diagnosed with breast cancer on my sixth birthday,” Green said, thinking back to that time. “And even throughout her chemotherapy, I can count on one hand how many games she missed, and I had a lot of games.”

Yet through treatment and the demands of everyday life, she continued to show up for him. Green has always been appreciative, and now more than ever as he raises a daughter of his own.

His mother now spends her days looking after his daughter, Rian, who calls her “Gigi.”

“God’s plan worked out,” Green said. “I was blessed with a daughter, and my mom doesn’t have to work. It brings me joy to see their relationship.”

The same sense of purpose follows him into his athletic career.

Long before he became one of college football’s most recognizable players, Green spent much of his childhood developing his game on the basketball court, eventually shaping him into the player he has become. High-pointing the ball in the back of the end zone is like going up for a rebound. Sprinting deep along the sideline for a fade ball includes boxing out the opponent. His agility and lateral movement make him feel like he’s out there playing basketball on grass.

LSU fans know Green for making it look easy; at 6-foot-7, the product of Zachary, La., is everything you envision in an ideal athlete. He admits, however, that “it’s a challenge every Saturday going against people that have the skill sets they have.” His physical gifts may come naturally, but translating them to the football field required time, confidence, and a willingness to embrace a new challenge.

In LSU's 2024 Kinder’s Texas Bowl matchup against Baylor, Green faced uncertainty about his place in the offense after being elevated from third on the depth chart to the starter. Many fans noticed he was even listed on the Men’s Basketball roster at the time. With opportunities opening, Green had a chance to take on a larger role, but he was still learning to trust what he could bring to the field.

Ultimately, he responded with two touchdown grabs in LSU's 44-31 victory, offering a glimpse of the player he could become when his ability met his confidence.

Physically well-rounded, of course. Everybody can see that. But Green honed in on his mentality, and he credits that aspect as to what makes him different from everyone else.

“What separates me and what makes me unique is my mindset,” Green said. “You are not stopping me, and I’m not getting tackled by one person. If this one person breaks me down, he could potentially stop me from feeding my family.”

He continued, “That’s the edge that I go into every game with. It’s how I attack every practice and every meal. Everything is intentional. I like to know I’m getting 1% better every day and attacking each day like it’s my last.”

The reasoning is straightforward. Green knows what he wants his work to provide, and he approaches the process with that end goal in mind. Every practice offers a chance to improve. Every game brings another challenge. His size might be what draws attention initially, but he knows his preparation must support the expectations that come with it.

In this new era, there are plenty of one-liners that define LSU football this season; Green's personal motto reflects that same standard: “All In.”

For him, being all in means committing to the details. He claims “there’s no ‘Plan B’ or a moment of peace on the sidelines” – he’s correcting his mistakes. It's an approach that extends beyond football, shaping how he interacts with teammates and how he views his role within the program.

Still, Green's growth at LSU cannot be measured only by the way he prepares or performs. His relationship with the sport itself has changed.

“Before I got to LSU, my love for football really wasn’t like what it is now,” Green revealed. “You really don’t see it until you come down here and come into the building. Once you get a chance to walk down Victory Hill and hit the “Win” bar coming out of the tunnel, there’s nothing like it.”

At LSU, football has become more than a competition. He emphasized that “the fans, this atmosphere, and the teammates and coaches that surround me are what builds my love for football.” The relationships he has developed with teammates have become a defining part of the experience.

Sometimes, that connection shows up in ordinary moments. Green recalled being at a gas station when teammate Grant Chadwick appeared and paid for his snacks.

“It’s the little things like that, us being able to connect no matter the age or position,” Green added. “Everybody here comes in, and we just click.”

It was a small gesture, but one that reflected the support Green sees throughout the team. Players from different backgrounds and positions share a common goal, and that bond continues away from practice and competition.

Above all, Green’s faith has shaped the way he views his role on and off the field. Football has given him a platform, but the impact he hopes to make extends far beyond the game.

“I know I was put on this earth for a purpose, and that was to serve and to bring people closer to God,” Green proclaimed. “And I know there’s no better way to do that than just making people happy.”

It’s no secret why Green is known for wearing his heart on his sleeve. His signature smile and dances with teammates all go into what makes him most happy – giving back to everyone around him.

Growing up in a small Louisiana community with “homegrown pride,” Green is used to neighbors looking out for one another, and the surrounding area feeling like one big family. He sees elements of that same sense of community in Baton Rouge, where the university’s traditions fused with the state's passion for the purple and gold create an atmosphere unlike anything that can be fully explained from the outside.

Green represents LSU in the best light as the person everyone wants to root for, the teammate everyone wants to get behind, and the player who keeps opposing coaches awake at night.

His mother remains part of his motivation, his daughter gives that motivation a future, and the state that raised him is now the place he represents.

“I just want to make everybody’s life better and everyone around me better,” Green passionately confirmed.

The game may have changed from basketball to football, but the people and principles behind his journey have only grown stronger.