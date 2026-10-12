Bush, Lanton Reach Semifinals at ITA Southern Regional Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. - Tegan Bush and Addison Lanton advanced to the semifinals of the ITA Southern Regional Championships. Bush continued her strong start to her freshman campaign, while Lanton made her second consecutive semifinal appearance.

Singles play began Oct. 8, and doubles play began on Oct. 9, with everyone guaranteed two matches.

“At this point in our season, it’s exactly what we needed,” said head coach Taylor Fogleman . “Really proud of our ladies for their efforts the last 4-5 days. We got some much-needed competitive match play and learned a lot about what we are doing well and where we can make some improvements.”

After taking her opening round in straight set wins, Lanton battled to advance to the Round of 16 by defeating tournament's No. 7 seed Alabama’s Korina Roso, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Winning her next two matches in straight sets, she continued her run to the semifinals.

In her first tournament playing at LSU Tennis Complex as a Tiger, freshman Bush set the tone early with a win over Louisiana Tech’s Natalia Trigosso, 6-2, 6-3. Without dropping a set and having two upset wins aganist opponents seeded higher than her, she earned a spot in the semifinals.

Opening up her play, Kinaa Graham defeated her first opponent in consecutive sets. She then bested the tournament's No. 2 seed, Auburn's Ava Eposito, 6-4, 0-6, 6-4.

Another first-time Tiger playing at the LSU Tennis Complex, Aya El Aouni , came out taking a win over Alabama’s Addison Bowman, 6-2, 6-2. Continuing her play, the sophomore captured her next two matches without dropping a set, moved on to the quarterfinals.

In her first appearance at the LSU Tennis Complex, Nada Fouad began her singles run for the Tigers with a two-set victory to secure her spot in the next round. Fouad, in the Round of 32, defeated Ole Miss’ Lena Thomas Igelias, 6-3, 6-3 to make her way into the Round of 16.

A first time outing at home for freshman Tiger Dora Miskovic , she caputred a win in her opening match against Samford's Laila Fishman, 6-3, 6-3, reaching the Round of 32.

Junior Indi Patel competed for the first time in over a year, and Junior transfer Ni Xi each took home a win within the consolation draw.

El Aouni and Fouad started their doubles matches with taking down North Alabama's Mathilde Delaney and Emma Ansorge, 8-5. They continued their momentum, defeating tournament's top seed and ITA No. 7 Auburn's Ava Esposito and Ashton Bowers, 8-4 en route advancing to the semifinals.

Freshmen Bush and Miskovic followed in their first-round action, claiming a win against Louisiana Tech’s Lucia Gallegos and Manal Ennaciri, 8-2, going on to reach the quarterfinals.

In doubles play, Xi and Lanton also represented LSU in the Round of 32.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on Instagram @LSUWTen, Twitter @lsuwten, and on Facebook.com/lsuwten.

Singles Competition

Doubles Competition