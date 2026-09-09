Jay Mendell at No. 14 on First PGA Tour University Class of 2027 Rankings

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The initial rankings for the PGA Tour University Class of 2027 rankings were released on Wednesday.

Senior Jay Mendell, who is set to open up his season this weekend, joins the rankings at No. 14 to start the year.

In the first six years of PGA Tour University, 130 players from 53 schools have earned performance benefits, and 40 alumni have combined for 67 professional victories. Nine PGA Tour University alumni qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs this season, with four alumni (Chris Gotterup, Ludvig Åberg, Jacob Bridgeman, Alex Fitzpatrick) advancing to the TOUR Championship.

In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA Tour University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. Eligible Tournaments include NCAA Division I men’s team competitions, official PGA Tour tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2027 began Week 23/2025 and concludes May 31, 2027, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship

Mendell is fresh off a stellar junior season where he closed with a Golfweek All-American Honorable Mention. He led the Tigers with an LSU record single season stroke average of 69.82 in 34 rounds – becoming the first Tiger ever to close a season under 70. Mendell recorded 25 rounds of par or better, which ranks top 10 in LSU history for a single season and finished top five twice and top 10 three times during the 2025-26 season. The Louisianan ranks No. 55 according to the World Amateur Golf Ranking currently and ranked as high as No. 33 previously.

About PGA Tour University

Introduced in 2020, PGA Tour University identifies the best players in collegiate golf and provides membership opportunities on PGA Tour-affiliated tours. PGA Tour University alumni have won more than 60 professional events, and 26 alumni earned PGA Tour membership for the 2026 season. In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA Tour University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. Eligible Tournaments include NCAA Division I men’s team competitions, official PGA Tour tournaments and select DP World Tour events.

Ranking Period for the Class of 2027 began Week 23/2025 and concludes May 31, 2027, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship. Upon the conclusion of the collegiate golf season, the No. 1 player in the final PGA Tour University Ranking earns PGA Tour membership. Players Nos. 2-10 earn Korn Ferry Tour membership, and players finishing 11th through 25th earn exempt membership on PGA Tour Americas. Additionally, a junior or senior who wins the Division-II Jack Nicklaus Award (National Player of the Year) will earn exempt membership on PGA Tour Americas upon the conclusion of his collegiate career.

Upon the conclusion of the collegiate golf season, the No. 1 player in the final PGA Tour University Ranking earns PGA Tour membership. Players Nos. 2-10 earn Korn Ferry Tour membership, and players finishing 11th through 25th earn exempt membership on PGA Tour Americas. Additionally, a junior or senior who wins the Division-II Jack Nicklaus Award (National Player of the Year) will earn exempt membership on PGA Tour Americas upon the conclusion of his collegiate career.

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