September 2026 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the September 2026 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Travis Keith

Junior, Chemical Engineering, Men’s Swimming & Diving

Reason for nomination: Travis had an exceptional academic year, consistently demonstrating the focus, discipline, and work ethic required to succeed as a student-athlete in the rigorous Chemical Engineering curriculum. He continued that success into Summer 2026, earning an impressive A+ in PHYS 2113, a challenging course that further demonstrates his ability to excel academically while balancing the demands of being a Division I student-athlete. Travis’s academic accomplishments reflect not only his strong academic ability, but also his consistent effort and commitment to achieving at a high level.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Chloe Larry

Junior, Interdisciplinary Studies, Women’s Basketball

Reason for nomination: Chloe is a transfer student who took 12 hours during her first summer at LSU and earned a 3.900 semester GPA as well as made the dean's list. Chloe's work ethic in the classroom deserves recognition because she worked ahead the majority of the time and took pride in completing her assignments.

Nominated by: Carole Walker, Senior Associate Director

Laila Reynolds

Senior, Sport Administration, Women’s Basketball

Reason for nomination: Laila was always counted on to help other classmates, come prepared, and never drop the ball with her schoolwork. With her status as a very recent transfer student-athlete, this added another level of difficulty to her studies and commitments, which she handled very well. Laila retained a great 'can-do' attitude throughout the summer session and set a great example for other students, especially for the people who do not have the added stress and obligations of an SEC athlete.

Nominated by: Dr. Andy Trevathan, Senior Instructor, Department of English

Nina Stanisavljevic

Junior, Finance, Women’s Swimming & Diving

Reason for nomination: As a summer transfer student, Nina successfully navigated the academic and personal transition to a new university while quickly establishing herself as a dedicated and engaged member of the LSU community. Nina demonstrated strong commitment to her coursework and the level of preparation and organization necessary to be successful in a new academic environment. She approached her transition to LSU with a positive attitude, consistently demonstrated a willingness to seek out and utilize available academic resources, and took ownership of her academic responsibilities.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Jhase Thomas

Sophomore, Interdisciplinary Studies, Football

Reason for nomination: Jhase continues to excel academically, taking his education seriously and working hard toward earning his degree. He continues to push toward graduation, with one of his first major accomplishments being named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll. We are incredibly proud of him and all that he has accomplished so far and can't wait to see what he does next!

Nominated by: Football Academic Support Team

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community, that student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athletes of the Month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.