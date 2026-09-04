LSU Women Finish Third at Battle for New Orleans Opener

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The LSU women’s cross-country team finished third to open up the year at the Battle for New Orleans hosted at Lake Oaks Park.

Friday started with the women taking the course for the first time this season. The team traveled 15 runners but put five on the course for Friday’s meet.

Leading the way for the women was Maddie Gump with a ninth-place finish and a 4k time of 14:27.8. All five women finished in the top 30, scoring 78 points to finish third as a team.

The men’s team only ran four, making them unable to score on the team leaderboard. Hugh Carlson led the way as he continues to be LSU’s most consistent distance runner, clocking 14:55.9 to finish ninth overall.

Results – Battle for New Orleans

Women’s Team Scores

1. Tulane – 18

2. Southern Miss. – 51

3. LSU – 78

4. New Orleans – 117

5. South Alabama – 117

LSU Women’s 4k Individual Times (points)

9. Maddie Gump – 14:27.8 (9)

15. Ahry Comer – 14:46.6 (14)

16. Jenna Key – 14:50.3 (15)

20. Michelle Daigle – 14:59.1 (16)

30. Macey Theriot – 15:40.7 (24)

Men’s Team Scores

1. Tulane – 18

2. South Alabama – 60

3. Loyola-New Orleans – 85

4. New Orleans – 97

LSU – No Score

LSU Men’s 5k Individual Times (points)

11. Hugh Carlson – 14:55.9 (NS)

13. Jayden Williams – 15:22.0 (NS)

16. Findlay Belk – 15:35.9 (NS)

35. Gabe Tubbs – 16:59.1 (NS)

LSU returns to action on Friday, September 18, when the Tigers play host of the LSU Twilight Relay Invitational at the UREC Field Complex in Baton Rouge. The men are set to start at 7:15 p.m. CT, while the women are set for 8:00 p.m.

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