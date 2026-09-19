Cross Country Women Place First at LSU Twilight Relay Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s cross-country team earned a relay invite win on Friday as the Tigers hosted the LSU Twilight XC Relay Invitational at the UREC Field Complex.

Edna Chepkemoi was part of LSU’s winning relay in back-to-back years as her and Maddie Gump won in the 2x3k-relay time of 20:01.5. The time was almost 50 seconds faster than the winning time of Chepkemoi and Yuya Sawada last season.

The team of Micaela Villarreal and Ahry Comer wasn’t far behind the winners with their team time of 20:05.4. Also finishing top five in the relays were Abigael Chemnagei and Stella Junius in fourth at 20:17.0.

LSU finished first on the women’s side with a score of 23 points on the relay-team leaderboard.

On the men’s side the Tigers had one relay finished top five in Jayden Williams and Hugh Carlson with their 2x4k-relay time of 25:29.9.

Results – LSU Twilight XC Relay Invitational

Women’s Top-5 Relay Team Scores

1. LSU – 23

2. Nicholls State – 34

LSU Women’s 2x3k Relay Results

1. Edna Chepkemoi & Maddie Gump – 20:01.5

2. Micaela Villarreal & Ahry Comer – 20:05.4

4. Abigael Chemnagei & Stella Junius – 20:17.0

6. Georgia Theriot & Brynn Kelso – 22:03.2

Men’s Top-5 Relay Team Scores

1. McNeese State – 15

2. Nicholls State – 49

LSU Men’s 2x4k Relay Results

5. Jayden Williams & Hugh Carlson – 25:29.9

11. Gabe Tubbs & Findlay Belk – 27:38.5

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