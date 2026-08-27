Football's Green, Whit Weeks to Wear No. 7 in 2026

BATON ROUGE – Standout linebacker Whit Weeks and dynamic tight end Trey’Dez Green will wear No. 7 this year for LSU, head coach Lane Kiffin announced on Wednesday.

The No. 7 jersey is one of three iconic numbers for LSU, joining the retired No. 20 uniform worn by Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon along with No. 18. The No. 18 was awarded to center Braelin Moore on Tuesday.

The No. 7 is given to a playmaker, a relentless competitor with no quit in him. It’s a player that others on the field look at to stem the tide, make a big play, and always leads by example.

Weeks and Green have both carried those traits during their LSU career.

Weeks, in his third season as a starter for the Tigers, has been one of the most productive linebackers in program history. He earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2024 after ranking No. 2 in the league in tackles with 125. In 32 career games, Weeks has tallied 205 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. A permanent team captain in 2025, Weeks has earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week twice during his career.

Green, one of the nation’s most dynamic pass-catching tight ends, is a preseason All-America entering the 2026 season. In two years, he’s already set the program record for career touchdowns receptions by a tight end with 11. Last year, he set the school mark for TD receptions by a tight end with seven.

Worn by past LSU greats in quarterback Bert Jones and linebackers Trev Faulk and Ali Highsmith, the No. 7 tradition started in 2008 when Patrick Peterson joined the program and went on to be one of the most decorated defensive backs in school history, winning the Thorpe and Bednarik Awards in 2010.

From there, Peterson handed the No. 7 down to defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, who went on to claim the Bednarik Award in 2011 after helping the Tigers to the SEC Championship and a berth in the BCS National Championship Game that year.

From there, the tradition was born with some of the great players in LSU history wearing the number, a group that includes All-Americas in Leonard Fournette, Grant Delpit, Ja’Marr Chase, Derek Stingley and Will Campbell.

LSU No. 7 (since tradition started in 2008)

Patrick Peterson (2008-10)

Tyrann Mathieu (2011)

Leonard Fournette (2014-16)

DJ Chark (2017)

Grant Delpit (2019)

Ja’Marr Chase (2020)

Derek Stingley Jr. (2021)

Kayshon Boutte (2022)

Will Campbell (2023, 2024)

Harold Perkins (2024, 2025)

Whit Weeks (2026)

Trey’Dez Green (2026)