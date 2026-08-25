LSU Swimming and Diving Announces 2026-27 Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. - The LSU swimming and diving team released its schedule for the 2026-27 season, consisting of four home meets inside the LSU Natatorium, LSU Athletics and head coach Rick Bishop announced Tuesday.

The Tigers will open the season with the annual Purple & Gold Intrasquad on Saturday, Sept. 19 in the LSU Natatorium.

The first outside competition will take place on Oct. 9 at Lejeune Hall on the campus of the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. The Tigers will take on Navy and Loyola (Md.). LSU paid a visit to the United States Naval Academy in the 2024-25 season, defeating the Midshipmen, as well as Loyola (Md.) and George Mason.

The Tigers will welcome Texas A&M to the LSU Natatorium for the first official home meet of the season on Friday, Oct. 23. The dual meet will be the first between the two teams since they met in College Station, Texas in January of 2025.

Following its first conference dual meet with the Aggies, LSU will play host to Auburn for a Tigers v. Tigers matchup on Nov. 5. The two programs last faced off in a dual meet in October of 2022.

LSU will hit the road again on Nov. 19-21 for the midseason meet at the University of Georgia. Last season, the LSU women placed second at the meet featuring Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, and Georgia Tech, while the men finished in fourth.

To kick off the new year, the Tigers will travel to Columbia, Mo., on Jan. 9 to face off with the Missouri Tigers. The last time there was a dual meet between the programs was January of 2020 in the LSU Natatorium. The LSU women and Missouri men pulled out narrow victories.

On Jan. 22-23, the Tigers will travel to the Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Texas, for the Eddie Reese Invite.

The Tigers return home for the final home meet against SMU on Saturday, Jan. 30. The meet will feature the recognition of the Tigers’ senior class.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the Tigers will head back to the University of Texas for the SEC Championships on Feb. 15-20. Last season, the LSU women finished fifth, while the men finished seventh. The Tigers brought home seven medals, including gold from Jere Hribar and Carson Paul.

Swimmers looking to qualify for the national championship will head to Auburn for the Last Chance Invitational on Feb. 26-27.

Following the conference championships and Last Chance Invite, the Tigers will begin their NCAA title chase. The diving team returns to Austin, Texas, for a third time for the NCAA Diving Zone Regional on March 8-10.

The divers who qualified at regionals as well as swimmers who qualified throughout the season will continue competing at their respective NCAA Championship meets. The women’s national meet will take place on March 17-20, while the men’s meet will be held on 24-27. Both meets occur in Austin, Texas, at the Jamail Texas Swimming Center.

For the latest news on LSU swimming and diving, fans can follow the team’s social media outlets at lsuswimdive on Facebook, Instagram, and X. Fans can also donate to the Excellence Fund here.