Indi Patel Selected to NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Tennis Oversight Committee

BATON ROUGE, La. – Beginning next month, Indi Patel of the LSU Women’s Tennis team will become one of only four student-athletes to serve on the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Tennis Oversight Committee. Her term will run from Sept. 1, 2026, through Aug. 31, 2027.

“We are thrilled that Indi has received the incredible opportunity to join the NCAA Division I Tennis Oversight Committee,” said head coach Taylor Fogleman. “She is an incredibly thoughtful young lady who I know deeply cares about our sport and its place within collegiate athletics. She’ll represent our program and LSU well and will be an awesome asset for the NCAA this upcoming year!”

When asked about what prepared her for this moment, Patel said, "I’m really excited and grateful for the opportunity to be part of the NCAA Division I Tennis Oversight Committee. It means a lot to represent LSU and our men's and women’s tennis programs on a national level. My time at LSU, especially being involved with SAAC and our tennis program, has helped me grow as a leader and shown me how important it is for student-athletes to have a voice in decisions that affect their experience. I’m excited to bring that perspective to the committee, learn from everyone involved, and help represent what student-athletes want and need."

This past spring, the SEC launched its nomination process for student-athletes to serve on NCAA Division I oversight committees. The selection process begins at the campus level, with each SEC institution selecting student-athlete representatives for specific leadership groups. These representatives then take part in SEC-wide leadership meetings alongside conference administrators, where standouts are considered for national opportunities. Finally, conference leadership and senior staff work within the framework of the NCAA Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee to nominate qualified athletes for open seats on sport-specific oversight committees.

Part of the responsibilities of the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Tennis Oversight Committee are managing day-to-day governance, including handling regular-season and championship policies for Division I tennis. The committee collaborates alongside the coaches association and rules committees to evaluate formats, scoring, and the championship calendar every year. This gives them the authority to recommend playing rules and to have a say in championship administration for college tennis that affects the student-athlete experience and ranking systems. Expectations outlined by the NCAA include regular participation, preparation for meetings, maintaining confidentiality, disclosure of conflicts of interest, and service to the association.

With 23 total members on the committee and only four student-athletes (two men’s players and two women’s players from any conference), Patel’s appointment is a meaningful opportunity to represent LSU on the national level. Her perspective as a student-athlete will provide valuable input on decisions related to the governance and oversight of NCAA Division I tennis in the coming year.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on X @lsuwten, Instagram @LSUWTen, and Facebook.com/lsuwten.