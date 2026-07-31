LSU Men’s Golf 2026-27 Fall and Spring Schedule Announced

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Tigers will be returning to action in just over a month as they’re set to defend two regular-season titles on the 2026-27 LSU men’s golf schedule announced on Tuesday.

LSU will play in 10 total regular season events starting on Sept. 13 with the Inverness Intercollegiate hosted in Toledo, Ohio, at the Inverness GC.

During the regular season the Tigers will defend their titles at the Bryan Bro’s Invitational and The Fallen Oak Invitational. Last year’s Bryan Bro’s Invitational saw the Tigers finish first with a 35-under stretch over two days of play. At The Fallen Oak Invitational in 2025, LSU tied for the title with some clutch play ending with a 32-under 832.

After Inverness, the fall schedule lines up as Olympian Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational (9/18-20), Bryan Bros Collegiate (9/28-29) and The Fallen Oak Invitational (10/17-19).

In the spring, LSU will open the season again in Hawaii at the Amer Ari Invitational (2/4-6). A few weeks later they will make their way to Cabo, Mexico, as they take on The Cabo Collegiate (2/28-3/2).

LSU will return to the mainland for The Louisiana Classic (3/8-9), hosted by UL Lafayette at the Oakbourne CC.

The Tigers will then make their return to three tournaments in the Pauma Valley Invitational (3/15-17), Augusta Haskins Award Invitational (4/3-4), and The Ford Collegiate (4/12-13) before heading into the postseason.

The postseason begins with the SEC Championships at its normal site of Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simon’s Island, Georgia (April 21-25), before the NCAA Regionals (May 17-19). The championships will return to Carlsbad, California and the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa, May 28-June 2.

LSU will return the same staff and much of last year’s lineup this season. Arni Sveinsson, Jay Mendell, Noah McWilliams and Dan Hayes who all got a plethora of play last year are poised to find a new level. In total, the Tigers returned six and added two freshmen to the squad.