Tigers Receive American Baseball Coaches Association Academic Excellence Award

BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2026 LSU Baseball squad has received the Team Academic Excellence Award from the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA).

This award recognizes ABCA member teams from all levels of high school and collegiate baseball that achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the 2025-26 academic year.

The Tigers’ cumulative GPA for the academic year was 3.02, and 22 players posted individual GPAs of 3.0 or better.

Eight Tigers recorded individual GPAs of 3.5 or better, including shortstop Steven Milam and pitcher William Schmidt, who were both named to the 2026 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team.

Milam, a junior from Las Cruces, N.M., logged a 3.57 GPA as a sport administration major, with a minor in business administration. He was also an Academic All-District and Academic All-America selection in 2025.

Schmidt, a right-hander from Baton Rouge, La., posted a 3.75 GPA as a sport administration major, with a minor in business administration.

Eleven LSU baseball players were named in June to the 2026 Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll, including catcher Cade Arrambide, outfielder Jake Brown, pitcher Zac Cowan, outfielder Derek Curiel, pitcher Casan Evans, pitcher Grant Fontenot, infielder Steven Milam, pitcher DJ Primeaux, pitcher William Schmidt, outfielder Chris Stanfield and pitcher Cooper Williams.

Twelve Tigers were named earlier this month to the 2026 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, including pitcher Jonah Aase, infielder Mason Braun, pitcher Dax Dathe, pitcher Santiago Garcia, pitcher Cooper Moore, pitcher Marcos Paz, pitcher Reagan Ricken, infielder Jack Ruckert, catcher Omar Serna Jr., infielder Brayden Simpson, pitcher Zion Theophilus and first baseman Zach Yorke.