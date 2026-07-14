Women's Tennis Earns ITA All-Academic Team Honors; Eight Players Named ITA Scholar-Athletes

BATON ROUGE, La. – Eight Tigers of the LSU Women’s Tennis program earned the honor of ITA Scholar Athletes, helping the team achieve recognition as an ITA All-Academic Team, the ITA announced on Monday.

A student athlete must have a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale for the current academic year, as well as being listed on the institutional eligibility form, to be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete. Furthermore, to be named to an All-Academic Team, a program must record a grade point average of 3.2 or above on a 4.0 scale and have all athletes listed on the institutional eligibility form.

A total of 1,501 Division I women's student-athletes earned ITA Scholar-Athlete honors in 2026, while 231 women's tennis programs received ITA All-Academic Team recognition.

Kinaa Graham and Carina Holguin each earned the third straight ITA Scholar-Athlete decision of their collegiate careers. Graham, majoring in Mass Communication, tallied six total wins in the dual season, playing as high as the No. 4 singles court and top doubles spot. Holguin capped off her LSU career majoring in Public Administration.

Majoring in Sport Administration during their sophomore campaigns, Cadence Brace and Kayla Cross each claimed their first ITA Scholar-Athlete distinctions. Brace secured 13 wins at the top singles court, with nine of them coming over ranked opponents. She and Cross primarily paired up at the No. 1 doubles spot, earning six wins and a season-end ITA ranking of No. 30. In singles, five of Cross’s eight wins on court two came over ranked foes.

Four freshmen achieved ITA Scholar-Athlete – Addison Lanton, Carolina Kuhl, Ioana Sava, and Alexia Marginean. As a Kinesiology major, Lanton posted a staggering 21-2 singles record and ended the season on a 12-match win streak. She also notched 14 of her 16 doubles wins on court three. Six of those wins came alongside Kuhl, a Nutrition and Food Sciences major. The German native has an impressive 18-7 mark to her name, playing on each of the top five courts and closing the season with eight consecutive victories. Sava and Marginean paired up in the fall for doubles on four occasions.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on X @lsuwten, Instagram @LSUWTen, and Facebook.com/lsuwten.