NIL 5.0: After All These Years, It’s Still Everyone Else vs. LSU

THE DISCUSSIONS STARTED early, even before July 1, 2021. What others saw in Times Square was really a culmination of work, planning, strategizing and months-long preparation, all so LSU could have the infrastructure in place to thrive in the NIL space from the jump.

Because if the last five years are any indiction – from Nike deals, to Woodside patches, to social media trends and hype video scripts: we don’t react. We Just Do It.

“Taylor Jacobs built something really special here,” said Keava Soil-Cormier, Associate AD of NIL for LSU Athletics. “We invested in NIL early and we invested in it right. When others were waiting around and being skeptical, we leaned into it. LSU has always been a different kind of brand, and our fans and community are a huge part of that. It’s not something you can duplicate…and NILSU helps to amplify that.”

Jacobs, who spearheaded LSU’s NIL efforts for nearly five years, sat down with LSU’s senior staff, where they decided the investment into the new era of collegiate athletics could not be postponed or pushed aside. It needed to be prioritized. While others were cautious, LSU went on the offensive, looking to dive head first into what looked like a looming and somewhat inevitable reality.

“Our willingness to invest in it and our commitment we’ve had to it from Day 1 – even before July 1 of 2021,” Jacobs said. “We’ve been committed to providing opportunity for our student-athletes, education, and making sure this is a space where we’re providing the same level of resources as we are in any other area. I think that has truly set us apart.”

EDUCATION: Since then, NILSU has prided itself on being more than deals and financial gains. From professional events such as Sweats to Suits, an annual fashion show, to Build Your Board, a networking event with local and national businesses, to Financial Literacy seminars and media training, student-athletes have received valuable, hands-on educational experiences preparing them for the real world.

BRANDING: In March of 2025, The Brand launched on the third floor of Tiger Stadium – unifying multiple units of the department to create the ultimate hub for student-athlete and team brand elevation and innovation. Since then, student-athletes and athletic personnel have had access to LSU’s unrivaled brand-building resources: from communications and social media, to photo and design, to video and podcasts, to NIL and marketing. Each aspect of The Brand allows Tiger student-athletes to innovate, elevate, and dominate, not just in competition, but by growing their personal and team brands to unprecedented heights.

Student-athlete branding opportunities have also extended beyond the walls of The Brand, from being subjects in an Amazon documentary to starring in a national Powerade commercial, to taking over the Met Gala and appearing on Good Morning America.

We say it all the time: when you combine the talent of a student-athlete with the platform of LSU, you see stars become icons. It all starts here.