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Men’s Golf Has Seven Named to 2026 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll

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Men’s Golf Has Seven Named to 2026 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A total of seven members of the LSU men’s golf team have been named to the 2026 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced on Tuesday. A total of 1,610 student-athletes were named by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

The 2026 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis, and track & field. It is based on grades from the 2025 Summer, 2025 Fall, and 2026 Spring terms.

The following is a list of LSU men’s golf student athletes who earned a spot on the 2026 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll:

Name, Sport, Major
Alfons Bondesson, Men’s Golf, General Business
Matthew Dodd-Berry, Men’s Golf, Sport Administration / Sport Commerce
Luke Haskew, Men’s Golf, Finance
Dylan Kayne, Men’s Golf, General Business
Noah McWilliams, Men’s Golf, Sport Administration / Sport Commerce
Jay Mendell, Men’s Golf, General Business
Arni Sveinsson, Men’s Golf, General Business

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