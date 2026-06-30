Five LSU Softball Athletes Named to the 2026 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Five athletes from the LSU softball team are listed on the 2026 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll, announced by the Southeastern Conference Commissioner, Greg Sankey.

Selections from LSU softball include Tatum Clopton, Sierra Daniel, Ally Hutchins, Jalia Lassiter, and Paytn Monticelli.

A total of 1,610 student-athletes across the league were honored on the 2026 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll, representing the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis, and track & field. The award is based on grades from the 2025 Summer, 2025 Fall, and 2026 Spring terms.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria were followed: (1) An undergraduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.0 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) of graduate school enrollment or a cumulative graduate school grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. Undergraduate grade point average may not be included in the graduate point average calculation for a graduate student. (2) If a student-athlete ends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) An undergraduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 18 semester hours or 27 quarter hours of academic credit toward a graduate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and X.