LSU’s Jay Mendell Named to the SEC Men’s Golf Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Junior Jay Mendell named to the 2026 SEC Community Service Team, the league office announced on Wednesday afternoon.

The SEC Community Service Team is a yearly team released by the conference in a continuing effort to recognize the accomplishments of student-athletes beyond the field of competition. All league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004, with at-large teams for men’s and women’s sports being chosen from 1999-2003.

Mendell of Lafayette, La., led LSU this school year with 15.5 total hours of community service. Served at Halloween Boozar for 5 hours, 8.5 hours with Thankful Tiger Food Drive and 2 hours with OLOL Children’s Hospital Activity Room.

On the course, Mendell led the Tigers with an LSU record single season stroke average of 69.82 in 34 rounds – becoming the first Tiger to close a season under 70. He closed his collegiate season at three-over 291 (75, 73, 68, 75) to finish T46 at the NCAA Championship. After the season he ranked No. 50 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking index, and No. 50 on the Scoreboard/Clippd national-individual rankings.

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