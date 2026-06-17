Dan Hayes Freshman of the Year, Jakes Amos Coach of the Year as LSWA Announces Yearly Honors

SHREVEPORT, La. – The Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) announced its 2025-26 Men’s and Women’s Golf All-Louisiana Teams on Wednesday, honoring Malan Potgieter of Louisiana (University of Louisiana at Lafayette) and Francesca Fiorellini of LSU as the men’s and women’s Players of the Year.

The Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA) announced its 2025-26 Men’s and Women’s Golf All-Louisiana Teams on Wednesday, honoring Malan Potgieter of Louisiana (University of Louisiana at Lafayette) and Francesca Fiorellini of LSU as the men’s and women’s Players of the Year.

LSU swept the Coach of the Year awards as Jake Amos won on the men’s side and Garrett Runion on the women’s side.

Ten total men were recognized on either the First Team or Second Team, while five golfers made up the women’s All-Louisiana squad.

The men’s first team was comprised of Potgieter, LSU’s Dan Hayes, David Marsh of Southeastern Louisiana, and two more LSU players – Jay Mendell and Matty Dodd-Berry. Hayes was also recognized as the Freshman of the Year.

The second team consisted of Louis Anceaux (ULM), LSU’s Noah McWilliams, Aubrey Snell of Centenary, Tom Watson of UNO, and LSU’s Árni Sveinsson.

The 2025-26 LSWA All-Louisiana Men’s and Women’s Golf teams were selected by a statewide vote of school sports information directors.

2025-26 ALL-LOUISIANA GOLF TEAMS

MEN’S FIRST TEAM

1 MALAN POTGIETER, LOUISIANA

2 JAY MENDELL, LSU

3 MATTY DODD-BERRY, LSU

4 DAVID MARSH, SOUTHEASTERN

5 DAN HAYES, LSU

MEN’S SECOND TEAM

1 LOUIS ANCEAUX, ULM

2 NOAH MCWILLIAMS, LSU

3 AUBREY SNELL, CENTENARY

4 ÁRNI SVEINSSON, LSU

5 TOM WATSON, NEW ORLEANS

MEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR: MALAN POTGIETER, LOUISIANA

MEN’S FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: DAN HAYES, LSU

MEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR: JAKE AMOS, LSU

WOMEN’S:

1 JOHANNA SJURSEN, ULM

2 FRANCESCA FIORELLINI – LSU

3 RYLEIGH KNAUB – LSU

4 TAYLOR RILEY – LSU

5 ELSA SVENSSON – LSU

WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR: FRANCESCA FIORELLINI – LSU

WOMEN’S FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: RYLEIGH KNAUB – LSU

WOMEN’S NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: FRANCESCA FIORELLINI – LSU

WOMEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR: GARRETT RUNION, LSU