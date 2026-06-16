Track & Field Earns 20 USTFCCCA First Team All-American Honors, 28 Total All-Americans
NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released their list of 2026 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field All-American honors this week.
Athletes of member institutions earned First-Team All-America status by finishing among the top-8 of their events – including as a member of a relay – at the 2026 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships this past weekend in Eugene, Oregon. Second-Team All-America honors went to those student-athletes who finished between ninth and 16th place.
The Tigers ended the season finale with a nation-leading 20 First Team All-American honors spread throughout the men’s and women’s teams. LSU also had eight Second Team All-American honors.
Both Jaiden Reid and Shawnti Jackson led LSU with three First Team All-American honors alone in the 100 meter, 200 meter, and 4×100-meter relay.
Honorable mention went to those student-athletes who finished 17th through 24th in their respective events at Hayward Field.
Scroll below to find a full list of LSU’s All-American athletes.
Men’s USTFCCCA All-Americans (16)
First Team All-American (13)
Jaiden Reid – 100 Meter
Jaiden Reid – 200 Meter
Amal Glasgow – 400 Meter
Matthew Sophia – 110-Meter Hurdles
Jack Larriviere – Javelin Throw
Joshua Caleb – 4×100-Meter Relay
Jaiden Reid – 4×100-Meter Relay
Shakeem McKay – 4×100-Meter Relay
Jeremiah Walker – 4×100-Meter Relay
Malachi Austin – 4×400-Meter Relay
Grant Buckmiller – 4×400-Meter Relay
Amal Glasgow – 4×400-Meter Relay
Shakeem McKay – 4×400-Meter Relay
Second Team All-American (3)
Malachi Austin – 400 Meter
Grant Buckmiller – 400 Meter
Jordan Turner – Long Jump
Women’s USTFCCCA All-Americans (12)
First Team All-American (7)
Tima Godbless – 100 Meters
Shawnti Jackson – 100 Meters
Shawnti Jackson – 200 Meters
Aniyah Bigam – 4×100-Meter Relay
Tima Godbless – 4×100-Meter Relay
Athaleyha Hinckson – 4×100-Meter Relay
Shawnti Jackson – 4×100-Meter Relay
Second Team All-American (5)
Adeyah Brewster – 100-Meter Hurdles
Abigael Chemnagei – 10,000 Meters
Skyler Franklin – 400 Meters
Alexis Guillory – Javelin Throw
Princesse Hyman – Discus Throw
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