June 2026 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the June 2026 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Seth Dardar

5th-Year Senior, Construction Management, Baseball

Reason for nomination: Seth transferred to LSU and was immediately ready to get to work in the classroom and on the field. Even while working in a demanding academic program, Seth consistently ensured his work was completed to a high standard, setting the tone for his teammates.

Nominated by: Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director

Emily Innes

Senior, Interdisciplinary Studies, Gymnastics

Reason for nomination: From the time Emily got to LSU, she has been a true force. She navigated a difficult course load with grace after transferring to LSU for her senior year. Not only did she excel in her work, but she also graduated Cum Laude. She is now pursuing a graduate degree, and I cannot wait to see what she does next!

Nominated by: Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director

Ambria Langley

Junior, Biological Sciences, Women’s Track & Field

Reason for nomination: Ambria is a highly motivated scholar-athlete. She approaches academics with an incredible mindset, even in the face of difficulty. She is currently working as an undergraduate assistant in Dr. Brent Stanfield’s lab in the Vet School.

Nominated by: Ventric Fletcher, Assistant Director of Academic Affairs

Tanner Reaves

5th-Year Senior, Sport Administration, Baseball

Reason for nomination: Committed to graduating from LSU this year, Tanner made the most of every resource available. He worked hard in tutoring to stay ahead in his classes, making him a prime example of how CCACSA supports student success.

Nominated by: Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director

Shone Washington

Senior, Interdisciplinary Studies, Football

Reason for nomination: Shone Washington’s journey reflects resilience, growth, and a commitment to becoming the best version of himself. Shone faced academic challenges that could have easily derailed his progress. However, instead of allowing those obstacles to define him, he leaned into the process. He spent countless hours in the office working through assignments, developing structure, and having honest conversations about his goals, his future, and the importance of earning his degree—not just for eligibility, but for himself and his family.

What stood out most about Shone was his willingness to be coached academically the same way he is on the field. He took accountability, asked questions, and consistently showed up with a determination to improve. Over time, that mindset shift translated into real results, ultimately leading him to graduate this Spring. His success is not just measured by earning a degree, but by the discipline, maturity, and pride he developed along the way.

Nominated by: Football Academic Support Team

Kathryn Weilbacher

Senior, Marketing, Gymnastics

Reason for nomination: Kathryn has been great to work with during her time at LSU! She always held herself to a high standard in the classroom, even completing an optional minor in Leadership Development. I know she is going to continue to be a great representative of an LSU student-athlete.

Nominated by: Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community, that student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athletes of the month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.