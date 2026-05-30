LSU Men’s Golf Has Three Named To NCAA Southeast All-Region Team

NORMAN, Okla. – Three Tigers were named NCAA Division I PING All-Region as they were announced by the GCAA on Saturday. A total of 150 players across six regions and 81 schools earned all-region honors in 2026.

The three Tigers named All-Region on Saturday were Noah McWilliams, Jay Mendell, and Arni Sveinsson. This is the second year in a row that Mendell and Sveinsson were named to the team.

McWilliams is having a stellar junior season as he’s gone 69.48 for an average in 33 rounds to earn his first All-Region nod. He is currently ranked 62 on the NCAA/Scoreboard rankings and 130 in the World Amateur Gold Ranking index. This season he has recorded three tournaments at 10 under or better and has five total top-10 individual finishes. He has gone a career-best 64-single round three times this season at Visit Knoxville Collegiate, Jackson T. Stephens Cup and Bryan Bros Collegiate. Last time out he recorded a T6 finish at the NCAA Marana Regional with an 11-under 205.

Mendell is first on the team with a 69.43 stroke average in 30 rounds of play to earn his second All-Region honor. He is currently ranked 47 on the NCAA/Scoreboard rankings and 52 in the World Amateur Gold Ranking index. This season he has recorded six tournaments at seven under or better and has four total top-10 individual finishes. Last time out he recorded a T6 finish at the NCAA Marana Regional with an 11-under 205.

Sveinsson is fourth on the current Tiger squad with his 70.15 stroke average through 27 rounds to earn his second All-Region honor. Entering, and during, this season he has been listed as a Haskins Watch List member, Ben Hogan Watch List member, and preseason All-American. He is currently ranked 73 on the NCAA/Scoreboard rankings and 11 in the World Amateur Gold Ranking index. He earned an individual title at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational with a season-best 13-under 203 (66-70-67). This season he has recorded five tournaments at five under or better.

The 2026 Southeast All-Region team is listed below.

NCAA Division I PING Southeast All-Region Team

Jake Albert, Auburn

Garrett Endicott, Mississippi State

Tom Fischer, Ole Miss

Josiah Gilbert, Auburn

Frankie Harris, South Carolina

Josh Hill, Tennessee

William Jennings, Alabama

Jackson Koivun, Auburn

Matthew Kress, Florida

Carter Loflin, Georgia

Noah McWilliams, LSU

Jay Mendell, LSU

Cayden Pope, Auburn

Luke Poulter, Florida

Wilhelm Ryding, USF

Parker Sands, Florida

Lance Simpson, Tennessee

Jon Ed Steed, Vanderbilt

Gunnlaugur Árni Sveinsson, LSU

Zack Swanwick, Florida

Cameron Tankersley, Ole Miss

Cohen Trolio, Ole Miss

Jack Turner, Florida

Tyler Weaver, Florida State

Wells Williams, Vanderbilt