LSU T&F Men Total 11 Tickets at NCAA East First Round

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The LSU track and field men’s team closed out their action at the NCAA East First Round on Friday, hosted by Kentucky at the UK Track & Field Complex.

Final Results

Kentucky’s track may have never been hotter than when the men’s 400 meter took the track Friday evening. The LSU men were a huge part of that as three of them punched their tickets to the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Grant Buckmiller got the qualifying started for LSU as he clocked the time of 44.87 seconds, which tied him for No. 7 in the LSU record book. Shortly after the No. 7 spot in LSU history became a three-way tie as freshman Malachi Austin blazed to the identical time of 44.87 seconds. Austin’s time makes him the Guyanese record holder and the No. 2 U20 in the world for 2026. Sophomore Amal Glasgow was the third-fastest Tiger to punch their ticket, clocking a Vincentian-national record of 45.01 seconds to advance to Eugene.

Worth noting, senior Shakeem McKay just missed the cutoff with his new personal-best time of 45.24 seconds to finish 15th.

The day started in the men’s discus with sophomore Chad Hendricks getting a turn at his second regional appearance. A year ago, Hendricks didn’t record a mark as he fouled out in Jacksonville. Today he got his redemption, throwing a mark of 58.30 meters (191-3) to punch his ticket to the NCAA Championships and finish seventh overall in the east.

The men’s 4×100-meter relay recorded the first-running advancement to Eugene for the men as they recorded a time of 38.86 seconds. The team consisted of Jeremiah Walker, Jaiden Reid, Shakeem McKay, and Joshua Caleb. At the SEC Championships they recorded a top-10 time in LSU history and are looking to get back into that form when they compete together in Eugene.

Senior Matthew Sophia cooked again on the track during Friday’s 110-meter hurdle quarterfinals, and he can officially say he went four-for-four when qualifying for the NCAA Outdoor Championships in his collegiate career. The Tiger clocked a time of 13.32 seconds to finish second in his heat and earn the big “Q”.

Reid came back shortly after the 4×100 to punch his second and third tickets of the weekend. The Caymanian got out fast ahead of the rest of the field before cooling off midway. Reid closed with a time of 10.05 seconds to finish second in his heat and seventh overall.

To close the individual-qualifying for LSU, Reid clocked a new personal-best time of 20.01 seconds in the 200 meter. The blazing time becomes his new Caymanian-national record and moves him to No. 5 in LSU performance-list history. The third ticket marks back-to-back seasons that the junior has racked up three at the NCAA East regional.

Friday night closed with the men’s 4×400-meter relay quartet of Amal Glasgow, Shakeem McKay, Grant Buckmiller, and Malachi Austin on the track. McKay and Buckmiller clocked staggering splits of 44.71 seconds and 44.36 seconds respectively to power the Tigers. LSU closed with a time of 3:00.39 to go under the previous facility record and punch the men’s final ticket to Eugene.

LSU Men’s Tickets Punched

Malachi Austin – 400 Meter

Grant Buckmiller – 400 Meter

Amal Glasgow – 400 Meter

Chad Hendricks – Discus Throw

Jack Larriviere – Javelin Throw

Jaiden Reid – 100 Meter

Jaiden Reid – 200 Meter

Matthew Sophia – 110-Meter Hurdles

Jordan Turner – Long Jump

Men’s 4×100 (Walker, Reid, McKay, Caleb)

Men’s 4×400 (Glasgow, McKay, Buckmiller, Austin)

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