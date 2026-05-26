Brace Earns Second Consecutive ITA All-American Distinction

BATON ROUGE, La. LSU women’s tennis sophomore standout Cadence Brace collected ITA All-American singles honors Tuesday, as announced by the ITA.

Brace becomes the 18th All-American in program history and the first Tiger since Megan Falcon in 2007 and 2008 to earn singles All-American honors in consecutive seasons. The sophomore also becomes just the third player in program history to earn multiple singles All-American honors, joining Bruna Colosio and Falcon.

After a historic freshman campaign that saw her earn ITA National Rookie of the Year honors, singles and doubles All-American recognition, SEC Freshman of the Year, and First Team All-SEC honors, Brace continued her rise atop the lineup during the 2025-26 season.

This year, the sophomore posted a 13-5 mark on the top spot, behind nine ranked victories. Brace concluded her season with a three-match winning streak. The sophomore also opened the season unbeaten, carrying a streak from LSU’s Jan. 19 match against San Diego through its Mar. 13 matchup against Arkansas.

On the season, Brace’s highlight victories include, at the SEC Tournament, taking down No. 4 Oklahoma’s then-No. 7 Evialina Laskevich, 6-0, 6-3, for her first top-10 victory of the season. In the next match, the sophomore clinched the 4-1 win against No. 1 Georgia with a result against then-No. 20 Anastasiia Lopata, 7-5, 6-1, sending the Tigers to the program’s first SEC Championship appearance.

In postseason play, Brace took down No. 7 Virginia’s then-No. 65 Vivian Yang, 6-1, 6-4 in the NCAA Super Regional, advancing the Tigers to the program’s first consecutive Elite Eight appearances. In the Elite Eight, Brace posted a convincing showing against No. 2 Auburn’s then-No. 16 DJ Bennett, 6-3, 7-5.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on X @lsuwten, Instagram @LSUWTen, and Facebook.com/lsuwten.