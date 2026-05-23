LSU Falls to Alabama, 4-1 in Tuscaloosa Super Regional

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – LSU’s season ends after falling to Alabama, 4-1, on Saturday in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional at Rhoads Stadium.

LSU concludes the 2026 season at 40-19, while Alabama boasts a 54-7 record and punches its ticket to the 2026 Women’s College World Series.

Both teams battled through multiple weather delays that totaled four hours and eight minutes. After each team scored a run in the third inning, Alabama’s three runs in the fourth frame were enough to advance to the WCWS.

“Congratulations to Alabama. They had a great season,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “They have a great team, of course. We wish them a ton of luck moving forward. We’re always going for the SEC. I think they might have one of the best pitchers, if not the best, in the country. And she showed up this weekend and did a really great job.

“I think this is a good reminder for our team that being in the top eight is a huge deal,” Coach Torina continued. “Getting in the top eight, playing at home is a huge deal. This stadium and all the things they have here are an advantage, of course. Everybody wants to play at home, so I think it’s a good reminder for our team to, you know. Really fight through the regular season and play well early on, so that you have an opportunity to be in that top eight. I think things go differently. I am incredibly proud of this team. I am glad I got this week with them. Another week would have been cool, but I’m glad for this one. I thought we showed a ton of growth throughout the season, and I’m excited about what’s in front of them.”

Jayden Heavener moved to 13-9 on the season with the loss. Heavener registered eight strikeouts and allowed six hits, four runs, and four walks in 7.0 innings. It was Heavener’s 16th complete game of the season.

LSU scattered seven hits on the day. Tori Edwards logged a hit and an RBI, and Sierra Daniel, Kylee Edwards, Alix Franklin, Avery Hodge, Ally Hutchins, and Jalia Lassiter accounted for the Tigers’ other six base knocks.

Alabama’s Vic Moten earned the win to improve to 20-4 in the circle. Moten went to work quickly as Alabama’s first five outs of the game were strikeouts. Moten went on to tally seven strikeouts and allowed one run on five hits and walked one batter in 4.0 innings.

In the fifth inning after the four-hour delay, Alabama entered Jocelyn Briski into the circle to pick up her fourth save of the season. Briski logged five strikeouts and allowed two hits and one walk in 3.0 innings.

Heavener sat down the first eight batters she faced, highlighted by four strikeouts through two and two-thirds innings. However, Alabama’s Kristen White drew a four-pitch walk and worked her way around the diamond to score after three consecutive wild pitches, giving Alabama a 1-0 lead in the top of the third. LSU answered in the bottom half-inning with a pair of two-out hits, a double to right center by Franklin and an RBI single up the middle by T. Edwards to tie the game, 1-1.

The Crimson Tide reestablished its lead with three runs on four hits in the fourth. Alexis Pupillo ignited the offensive outburst with a leadoff solo shot to center field, her second home run of the weekend, and three consecutive hits by Audrey Vandagriff (single), Ambrey Taylor (double), and a two-run single by Salen Hawkins gave Bama the 4-1 advantage, a lead they would hold for the remainder of the game.

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