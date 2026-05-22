LSU Gymnastics Places Twelve on 2025-26 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll 

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Gymnastics program placed 12 student-athletes on the 2025-26 SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll, the conference office announced on Wednesday. The honor roll recognizes student-athletes for their accomplishments in the classroom during the 2025 Spring, Summer and Fall academic terms.

The 2025-26 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll includes student-athletes from the sports of basketball, equestrian, gymnastics and swimming & diving. A total of 769 student-athletes across the conference earned recognition this year.

LSU’s honorees on the 2025-26 SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll include:

(Name – major – year’s on the SEC Academic Honor Roll)

Kailin Chio – Kinesiology with a concentration in Human Movement Science – two

Kylie Coen – Sport Administration with a concentration in Sport Leadership – three

Ashley Cowan – Kinesiology with a concentration in Human Movement Science – four

Amari Drayton- Administration with a concentration in Sport Commerce – three

Alexis Jeffrey- Master’s of Leadership & Human Resource Development – three

Kaliya Lincoln – Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Individualized Studies – two

Konnor McClain – Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Individualized Studies – three

Leah Miller – Mass Communication with a concentration in Journalism – three

Zoe Miller – Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Individualized Studies – two

Tori Tatum – Master’s of Leadership & Human Resource Development – five

Kathryn Weilbacher – Marketing – two

Lexi Zeiss – Mass Communication with a concentration in Journalism – two

To be eligible for the SEC Academic Honor Roll, student-athletes must maintain a 3.0 grade point average or better, complete the required credit hours toward their degree and be a member of their varsity team for the entirety of the NCAA Championship segment.

The honor recognizes undergraduate student-athletes who posted a 3.0 GPA or higher for either the preceding academic year or cumulative GPA at their institution. Graduate student-athletes must also maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher during graduate enrollment or cumulatively in graduate studies.

The SEC Academic Honor Roll is one of the league’s premier academic recognitions and highlights the commitment of student-athletes to excellence both in competition and in the classroom.

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