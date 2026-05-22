LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Gymnastics

LSU Gymnastics Places Twelve on 2025-26 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll 

+0
LSU Gymnastics Places Twelve on 2025-26 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll 

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Gymnastics program placed 12 student-athletes on the 2025-26 SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll, the conference office announced on Wednesday. The honor roll recognizes student-athletes for their accomplishments in the classroom during the 2025 Spring, Summer and Fall academic terms.

The 2025-26 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll includes student-athletes from the sports of basketball, equestrian, gymnastics and swimming & diving. A total of 769 student-athletes across the conference earned recognition this year.

LSU’s honorees on the 2025-26 SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll include:
(Name – major – year’s on the SEC Academic Honor Roll)

  • Kailin Chio – Kinesiology with a concentration in Human Movement Science – two 
  • Kylie Coen – Sport Administration with a concentration in Sport Leadership – three
  • Ashley Cowan – Kinesiology with a concentration in Human Movement Science – four
  • Amari Drayton- Administration with a concentration in Sport Commerce – three
  • Alexis Jeffrey- Master’s of Leadership & Human Resource Development – three
  • Kaliya Lincoln – Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Individualized Studies – two
  • Konnor McClain – Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Individualized Studies – three
  • Leah Miller – Mass Communication with a concentration in Journalism – three
  • Zoe Miller – Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Individualized Studies – two
  • Tori Tatum – Master’s of Leadership & Human Resource Development – five
  • Kathryn Weilbacher – Marketing – two
  • Lexi Zeiss – Mass Communication with a concentration in Journalism – two

To be eligible for the SEC Academic Honor Roll, student-athletes must maintain a 3.0 grade point average or better, complete the required credit hours toward their degree and be a member of their varsity team for the entirety of the NCAA Championship segment.

The honor recognizes undergraduate student-athletes who posted a 3.0 GPA or higher for either the preceding academic year or cumulative GPA at their institution. Graduate student-athletes must also maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher during graduate enrollment or cumulatively in graduate studies.

The SEC Academic Honor Roll is one of the league’s premier academic recognitions and highlights the commitment of student-athletes to excellence both in competition and in the classroom.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Gymnastics by following the team’s social media channels @LSUgym on Instagram, X and Facebook.

Related Stories

Minnesota Standout Jordyn Lyden Signs with LSU Gymnastics

Minnesota Standout Jordyn Lyden Signs with LSU Gymnastics

LSU Gymnastics Celebrates Class Of 2026 Graduates 

LSU Gymnastics Celebrates Class Of 2026 Graduates 

Ariel Posen Signs With LSU, Gymnastics Adds Second Transfer To 2027 Roster

Ariel Posen Signs With LSU, Gymnastics Adds Second Transfer To 2027 Roster