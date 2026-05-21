at Alabama

Alabama pitched three shutouts through the Tuscaloosa Regional, downing USC Upstate 17-0 over two games and defeating Belmont, 3-0. Overall, the Crimson Tide has a .326 batting average with 484 hits, including 95 home runs, which ranks 12th in the nation. The team’s strength, however, is its pitching staff. Bama has a nation-leading 23 shutouts and ranks second in the country with a 1.52 ERA. Bama has logged 430 strikeouts over 378.0 innings and has held opposing batters to a .170 average.

Bama has three pitchers ranked inside the Top 15 in ERA. Jocelyn Briski, the 2025 SEC Pitcher of the Year, is 22-3 in the circle with a 1.38 ERA (No. 6 in NCAA). She has five shutouts, 14 complete games, and 182 strikeouts in 146.2 innings. Vic Moten, who also has five shutouts this season, has a 20-4 record with a 1.66 ERA (No. 13 in NCAA). Over 135.1 innings, Moten has struck out 163 batters and has a staff-low .150 opposing batting average. Kaitlyn Pallozzi rounds out the top hurlers with a 9-0 mark in 71.2 innings, where she has a 1.47 ERA (No. 9 in NCAA), 58 strikeouts, and has two complete-game shutouts this season.

Brooke Wells and Alexis Pupillo lead the Crimson Tide offensively with .398 and .396 batting averages, respectively. Wells leads the team with 23 home runs, 65 RBI, 41 walks, and a .907 slugging percentage, and contributes 64 hits and 36 runs. Pupillo, who has started and played in all 59 games, has a team-best 67 hits and 55 runs.