No. 8 Men’s Golf Shoots Nine Under, Sits in Fourth at NCAA Marana Regional

MARANA, Ariz. – The No. 8 LSU Men’s Golf team finished the second day of play with a nine-under 279 in round two, sitting in fourth on the team leaderboard at the NCAA Marana Regional. The event is played at the par-72, 7,317-yard The Gallery Golf Club.

Like Monday, two Tigers matched their scores in round two as Jay Mendell and Dan Hayes both went four-under 68. Mendell dropped a spot to T7 and sits at seven under on the week so far as he continues his hot streak this Spring. Hayes dropped to T9 to remain in the top 10 with his six-under week so far.

Sitting at T9 alongside Hayes is junior Noah McWilliams with his six-under performance through the first two rounds. On day two McWilliams recorded a three-under 69, matching his performance from round one. McWilliams is ranked T3 in the tournament for birdies with 12 so far. The Louisianan also recorded an eagle on Tuesday on hole 11.

Closing out the scoring for LSU on Tuesday was Matty Dodd-Berry in the fourth spot. The senior sits in T34 after two rounds, going two-over 74 on Tuesday to move him to one stroke over on the week.

THE TIGERS

T7. Jay Mendell, -7 (69, 68)

T9. Dan Hayes, -6 (70, 68)

T9. Noah McWilliams, -6 (69, 69)

T34. Matty Dodd-Berry, +1 (71, 74)

T56. Arni Sveinsson, +5 (74, 75)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. #18 Arizona, -35 (277, 264)

2. #5 Oklahoma State, -25 (277, 274)

3. Arkansas State, -21 (281, 274)

4. #8 LSU, -18 (279, 279)

5. Duke, -14 (282, 280)

6. #20 Alabama, -12 (286, 278)

7. Clemson, -7 (292, 277)

8. West Virginia, E (294, 282)

9. St. Mary’s (CA), +6 (292, 290)

10. Tarleton State, +7 (291, 292)

11. Iona, +9 (302, 283)

12. Florida Gulf Coast, +10 (297, 289)

13. San Diego State, +12 (299, 289)

14. North Dakota State, +16 (303, 289)

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