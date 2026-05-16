No. 8 LSU Men’s Golf Ready for NCAA Regional Play in Marana

BATON ROUGE, La. – The No. 8 ranked LSU men’s golf team is set to tee off at the NCAA Marana Regional in Marana, Az. The event is set to be played at the par-72, 7,317-yard The Gallery Golf Club.

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The Tigers have made the NCAA Regional field every year since 2008 (not including 2020 when the season was suspended by the NCAA because of the global pandemic) and was assigned to Marana for this year’s edition.

No. 8 LSU will be the two seed in the 14-team event with No. 5 Oklahoma State as the one seed followed by No. 18 Arizona, No. 20 Alabama, No. 29 Duke, No. 33 Clemson, No. 41 San Diego State, No. 44 Arkansas State, No. 55 West Virginia, No. 57 Florida Golf Coast, No. 67 Saint Mary’s (CA), No. 111 Tarleton State, No. 177 North Dakota State and No. 216 Iona.

Last season the Tigers finished ninth overall in the 13-team field at the NCAA Amherst Regional in Amherst, Va. As a freshman Arni Sveinsson finished T4 in the regional with a four-under 206 performance. The Tigers’ last trip to Carlsbad for the NCAA Championship came in 2024.

During the 2025-26 season, LSU has had some amazing performances seeing themselves ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation. In nine tournaments played the Tigers have finished top five in all, including three tournament wins. Their 2025-26 record is impressive sitting at 103-12-3 on the season. Entering this week’s tournament the Tigers have four men under the 70-stroke average mark in Jay Mendell (69.56), Noah McWilliams (69.60), and Árni Sveinsson (69.83).

THE LSU LINEUP

Noah McWilliams | Junior | Benton, La.

This season: 69.60 stroke avg. in 30 rounds | Career: 71.68 stroke avg. in 66 rounds

McWilliams has recorded four top-10 individual finishes during the 2025-26 season so far, topped by a T2 finish at the Bryan Bros Collegiate with an 11-under 202. In regard to par, his best performance outside of the Bryan Bros Collegiate was a 12-under 204 at the Puerto Rico Classic to open the spring. He averaged 72.48 for 21 rounds with nine rounds of par or under this past season. The junior scored his first-collegiate win in the Bayou City Collegiate at 12-under par 204, against a field of 81 (67-66-71).

Árni Sveinsson | Sophomore | Garðabær, Iceland

This season: 69.83 stroke avg. in 24 rounds | Career: 70.08 stroke avg. in 60 rounds

Sveinsson went into the spring season as a Haskins and Ben Hogan watch list member. He closed the fall season with a tournament win as an individual with a 13-under-203 performance at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational. In five of his seven other tournament appearances during the 2025-26 season, Sveinsson finished in the top 15, including a second-place finish at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup. The Icelander earned two SEC Golfer of the Week honors during the fall. He finished 2024-25 second on the team in stroke average at 70.25 for 36 rounds, making him third best in school history behind Sam Burns (2016-17) and Algot Kleen (2024-25).

Jay Mendell | Junior | Lafayette, La.

This season: 69.56 stroke avg. in 27 rounds | Career: 71.17 stroke avg. in 102 rounds

Mendell is having his best season yet as he’s finished seven-under or better in five tournaments. His best performance of the year came during the fall at the Bryan Bros Collegiate where he went 11-under 217 to finish T2. This past year he was named All-Southeast Region by the Golf Coaches Association of America after a year in which her stroke average dropped from 72.36 in 2024 to 71.08 in 2025. In 36 rounds this past season, he averaged 71.08 strokes per round with 24 rounds under par.

Dan Hayes | Freshman | Manchester, England

This season: 70.10 stroke avg. in 30 rounds | Career: 70.10 stroke avg. in 30 rounds

Hayes is six tournaments removed from his best performance of his young collegiate career as he went six-under 210 at the Puerto Rico Classic. He has five top-25 finishes through 10 tournaments played this 2025-26 season. His last time out the Englishman went three-under 207 at the SEC Championship to finish T31.The England native has earned three Freshman of the Week honors so far his inaugural season with the Tigers. He signed with LSU as the number one junior in Europe. Golf Channel tabbed him a preseason All-Freshmen entering the season.

Matty Dodd-Berry | Senior | Wirral, England

This season: 70.24 stroke avg. in 29 rounds | Career: 70.98 stroke avg. in 53 rounds

Matty has had some great outings this season, going under three or better six times so far. The best performance of his season was at the Fallen Oak Collegiate where he went 11 under to finish fourth overall. He appeared in 24 rounds this past season, averaging 71.88 with nine rounds of par or under. He finished 13th at the SEC Championships at 5-under 205 (67-67-71).

THE LSU ALTERNATE IF NECESSARY

Luke Haskew | Senior | Baton Rouge, La.

This season: 73.00 stroke avg. in 12 rounds | Career: 73.12 stroke avg. in 82 rounds

The fourth year senior will be traveling with the team for the first time this season as he fills in the alternate role. This season Luke claimed a tournament win at the All-American Individual in Houston with a one-over 217. His best play came in 2023 where he recorded multiple nine-under 63 rounds.

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