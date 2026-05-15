Lassiter, Savoy Earn LSU Degrees

BATON ROUGE, La. – Jalia Lassiter and Abigail Savoy will become LSU graduates this weekend.

Lassiter will receive a bachelor’s degree in sociology with a concentration in criminology. Lassiter, a four-time National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region selection, has played at LSU for the past two seasons, accumulating a .341 batting average on 121 hits, scoring 110 runs, and drawing 51 walks. Lassiter is the seventh player in program history to record multiple seasons with at least 60 hits and 50 runs, and has been a solid addition to Outfield U, logging a perfect fielding percentage behind 130 putouts and four assists. In the totality of her career, Lassiter has a .321 batting average on 230 hits, 182 runs, 129 RBI, and 98 walks, while owning a .997 fielding percentage with 300 putouts, eight assists, and one error.

Savoy, who will earn her bachelor’s degree in biological engineering, played three seasons for the Tigers from 2023-2025. Savoy had one hit in her career, a two-run homer against Austin Peay on Feb. 24, 2024. She scored three runs, had three RBI, and drew four walks in her career. Savoy is a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll recipient.

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