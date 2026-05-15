Kinaa Graham Earns LSU Degree

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s tennis student-athlete Kinaa Graham will earn her undergraduate degree in Digital Advertising with a minor in Business Administration during the Spring 2026 commencement ceremonies.

A native of Austin, Texas, Graham has been a key contributor for the Tigers throughout her collegiate career, helping LSU rise to national success while excelling in the classroom.

During the 2024-25 campaign, Graham returned to the courts after an injury-shortened freshman season and earned six dual-match singles victories, highlighted by three ranked wins. This season, Graham secured four dual singles wins, highlighted by one ranked victory against Auburn’s then-No. 31 Ava Esposito, 6-3, 6-1.

Graham also played an important role in doubles competition throughout her career, recording 12 dual-match victories alongside six different partners. She was part of the Tigers squad that advanced to the program’s first two NCAA Quarterfinal appearances in 2025 and 2026.

Off the court, Graham excelled academically during her time at LSU, earning ITA Scholar-Athlete honors in both 2024 and 2025 while also being named to the 2024 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll and 2025 SEC Academic Honor Roll. As a result of her academic success, Graham will graduate Summa Cum Laude.