LSU Concludes Regular Season with Dominating Series Sweep Over Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 20/19 LSU recorded its second SEC sweep of the season after defeating Auburn in the doubleheader, 25-0 and 7-2, on Saturday at Tiger Park.

LSU’s (37-16, 13-11 SEC) 25 runs on 24 hits in game one mark program-best totals in both categories against an SEC opponent. It also marked the second-most hits and runs in a single game in program history (LSU had 30 runs on 27 hits at Louisiana Tech in 2016).

LSU last swept Auburn (25-27, 4-20 SEC) in 2018 in Tiger Park and earned its first series win since 2024. Overall on the day, LSU outscored Auburn 32-2 and had a .554 batting average on 36 hits with only three home runs.

“The offense was incredible,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “There is always concern when you have a big game that you are going to take the foot off the gas in game two. We understood the importance of the game and did a great job of executing.”

Sierra Daniel (.857 avg.) and Jalia Lassiter (.667 avg.) led LSU with six hits and scored four runs each. Three of Lassiter’s hits were doubles, and she had three RBI. Maci Bergeron (.571 avg._ and Franklin (.500) had four hits on the day. Bergeron scored two runs and had four RBI, while Franklin scored four runs, had a team-high seven RBI, and hit two home runs, including her first career grand slam.

The LSU pitching staff had a solid showing as well, holding Auburn to a .182 batting average on the day and registering a 1.17 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 12.0 innings.

Game One

Jayden Heavener (12-7) tossed her fourth complete game shutout of the season and ninth in her career to open the day for the LSU Tigers. Heavener tallied five strikeouts and allowed three hits and three walks in the win, which served as the staff’s third consecutive shutout.

Lassiter (4-for-5) and Daniel (4-for-4) had career-highs of four hits and three runs scored. Lassiter added three RBI. Franklin was 2-for-4 at the dish, including her first career grand slam. Franklin scored two runs and had a career-best five RBI, and Jada Phillips hit her first career homer and finished 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBI. Overall, LSU had eight batters register multiple hits.

Auburn’s Abby Herndon (12-7) received the loss and was pulled with 0.1 innings pitched after surrendering eight runs on seven hits, one walk, and no strikeouts.

LSU scored eight runs on nine hits, and Auburn committed two errors in the first inning. The Bayou Bengals logged six runs on seven hits with just one out in their first time through the order. LSU had a stretch of six consecutive hits in the frame, highlighted by two-run doubles by seniors Bergeron and Lassiter.

The Fighting Tigers struck again in the third with seven runs on six hits. After loading the bases with singles from Lassiter, Daniel, and Kylee Edwards, Franklin cleaned it up, hitting the game’s first home run and LSU’s second grand slam of the season. A few batters later, Phillips recorded her first collegiate home run, a two-run blast, that made the score 15-0.

LSU had its biggest offensive output of the season with 10 runs on another nine hits in the fourth inning. Franklin started it off, driving in her fifth RBI of the game with a single through the left side, and Rylie Johnson capped the inning with a two-RBI pinch-hit double.

Game Two

Cece Cellura moved to 8-5 in the circle and matched a career-high seven strikeouts in her seventh complete game of the season. Cellura allowed five hits, two runs, and handed out one walk.

LSU totaled 12 hits in the regular season finale, with four players recording two hits. Franklin was 2-for-2, including her second homer of the day, and had two RBI to lead the team. Bergeron (2-for-3, RBI), Daniel (2-for-3, one run), and Lassiter (2-for-4, one run) also picked up multiple hits.

Auburn’s Ella Harrison (11-14) was charged with the loss after giving up 10 hits, seven runs, two walks, and a pair of strikeouts.

In the opening inning, Lassiter opened the game with a leadoff double, and two batters later, Franklin launched an 0-1 pitch to the berm in left field to give LSU a 2-0 lead.

Auburn scored its first run of the series with a solo shot by Ma’Nia Womack in the top of the second, but LSU extended its lead with two runs in the fourth. After loading the bases on a hit and two walks, Hodge plated one runner with a single up the middle, and Tori Edwards scored an unearned run on the play after an Auburn fielding error, giving the home team a 4-1 advantage.

LSU added three more runs in the fifth. K. Edwards hit an RBI double down the left field line, T. Edwards hit an RBI single to the shortstop, and Bergeron followed with another RBI double down the left field line to build a 7-1 lead.

Cellura worked a 1-2-3 inning in the sixth, retiring seven of eight batters beginning with the final out in the fourth. Cellura gave up another solo shot to Womack in the seventh but went on to sit down the next three batters, including two strikeouts to end the game.

Up Next

Postseason play begins with the 2026 SEC Tournament on May 5-9, at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington, Ky. LSU is the No. 8 seed and will face the No. 9 seed in Georgia on Wednesday, May 6, at 7 p.m. CT.

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