Tigers Record Six Top 10 Marks in the Nation at LSU Alumni Gold

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field team held their annual Alumni Gold meet on Saturday at Bernie Moore Track Stadium. The team recorded six top-10 marks in the nation this weekend.

Final Results

It felt like every event group for LSU was clocking on Saturday, especially the men’s and women’s 200-meter squads.

The men’s duo of Jaiden Reid and Jeremiah Walker both took down Olympian Stephen Gardiner as they went 1-2 in their heat respectively. Reid clocked a new season-best time of 20.31 seconds, which moves him to No. 2 in the NCAA for 2026. Close behind was Walker with a huge personal-best time of 20.40 seconds, which ranks No. 7 in the NCAA this season.

On the women’s side senior Ella Onojuvwevwo continues to find way to improve on her personal-best times. The Nigerian star clocked 22.56 seconds in the 200m to finish second overall and first among collegiate athletes. The time moves her up to No. 6 in the NCAA for the event as she already holds the NCAA and world No. 1 time for the 400 meter this year.

Keeping it on the track, Isaac Lewis clocked a personal-best time of 49.51 seconds to take the win in the 400-meter hurdles. Lewis’s time of 49.51 puts him on the all-time LSU performance list at No. 6, and brings him to No. 4 in the NCAA this season after shaving two seconds off his previous SB of 51.31 seconds.

The No. 1 women’s discus squad in the country continues to dominate as they took the top two spots in Saturday’s competition. Sophomore Princesse Hyman earned another win with a throw over 59 meters, reaching 59.38 meters (194-9) in her win at Alumni Gold. Right behind her was Leah Acosta with a massive personal-best throw of 58.81 meters (192-11), launching her to No. 3 in LSU PL history. Her throw of 58.81m also moved her into the NCAA top 10 this season at No. 8.

On the men’s side of discus sophomore Chad Hendricks got out to his first throw over 60 meters in college with 60.30 meters (197-10). Hendricks moves to No. 5 in LSU PL history with the toss and sits just outside of the NCAA top 10.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

The women’s 4×100 ran 42.97 to win, which ranks No. 6 in the NCAA.

Matthew Sophia won the 110h with a time of 13.42.

Aniyah Bigam ran a 100m PR of 11.18.

Amal Glasgow ran a 400m PR of 45.26 to win.

Mats Swanson ran a 400m PR of 46.73.

The women’s 4×400 won with a time of 3:29.89.

Malachi Austin ran a 200m PR of 21.09.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.