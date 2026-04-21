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Women Ranked No. 4, Men No. 7 in Fourth Edition of 2026 USTFCCCA Outdoor TFRI

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Women Ranked No. 4, Men No. 7 in Fourth Edition of 2026 USTFCCCA Outdoor TFRI

NEW ORLEANS – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released the fourth edition of the outdoor national ratings for the 2026 outdoor season on Tuesday. The LSU women remained at No. 4 in the nation, while the men dropped to No. 7.

USTFCCCA Rankings

LSU has a total of 10 individuals and four relays ranked top 10 in the nation so far this outdoor season. Below is a list of those athletes and their current rank in the nation.

LSU Individual Top 10 National Rankings
No. 1 | Ella Onojuvwevwo | 400m | 49.59
No. 2 | Glasgow, McKay, Buckmiller, Prince | 4×400 | 3:01.43
No. 3 | Shawnti Jackson | 200m | 22.35
No. 3 | Onojuvwevwo, Nuhu, Burks, Jackson | 4×400 | 3:23.94
No. 4 | Salieci Myles | 100h | 12.92
No. 4 | Adeyah Brewster | 100h | 12.92w
No. 4 | Jordan Turner | LJ | 8.08m (26-6.25)
No. 4 | Princesse Hyman | DT | 59.90m (196-6)
No. 4 | Jack Larriviere | JT | 78.66m (258-1)
No. 6 | Matthew Sophia | 110h | 13.40
No. 7 | Turner, Reid, McKay, Caleb | 4×100 | 38.80
No. 8 | Jaiden Reid | 100m | 10.01w
No. 9 | Hinckson, Williams, Bigam, Godbless | 4×100 | 43.08
No. 10 | Jillian Scully | DT | 57.25m (187-10)

2026 LSU Outdoor Rankings
LSU Men | No. 1 | March 31
LSU Women | No. 1 | March 31
LSU Men | No. 1 | April 7
LSU Women | No. 5 | April 7
LSU Men | No. 2 | April 14
LSU Women | No. 4 | April 14
LSU Men | No. 7 | April 21
LSU Women | No. 4 | April 21

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