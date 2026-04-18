GAINESVILLE, . – The LSU track and field team closed their three days of action on Saturday this weekend as the team split up for meets in California and Florida.

Bryan Clay Live Results | Tom Jones Live Results

An outdoor season that has seen plenty of LSU records go down already added another on Saturday as the women took on the 4×400-meter relay in Gainesville.

LSU ran out a new lineup that went in the order of Ella Onojuvwevwo, Rafiatu Nuhu, Kennedi Burks and Shawnti Jackson. Onojuvwevwo got them out fast as she gave the Tigers the lead into the second leg of the race; the duo of Onojuvwevwo and Nuhu clocking 1:42.48 (51.24 avg.) in the first two legs. Freshman Kennedi Burks clocked 51.79 seconds on the third split, while Jackson ran a blistering 49.68-second split to close the race and give the Tigers a programs record of 3:23.94.

LSU 4×400 RECORD 🫣 Shawnti Jackson drops a 49.68 anchor to lead the Tigers to a second-place finish and an NCAA No. 3 time of 3:23.94! 🏃‍♀️ Onojuvwevwo, Nuhu, Burks, Jackson#TheHomeofChampions | 📺 SEC Network+ pic.twitter.com/5Hn4QyV0CP — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) April 18, 2026

The previous LSU 4×400 record was set in 2012 by the team of Latoya McDermott, Rebecca Alexander, Cassandra Tate, and Jonique Day when they went 3:24.59 at the NCAA Championships.

The women’s sprint group also popped off in the 100-meter heats in Florida. Freshman Athaleyha Hinckson dropped a scorching personal-best time of 11.10 seconds that made her the new Guyanese national-record holder. Hinckson’s time also moved her to No. 2 in the world for U20 runners in 2026 behind Jamaican Shanoya Douglas’s 10.98 seconds ran a few weeks ago.

Also clocking a great time in the 100m was junior Tima Godbless with the time of 11.13 seconds. Godbless’s new season best moves her closer to where she belongs in the sub-11 second category.

Another great freshman performance on Saturday was Jillian Scully in the women’s discus throw. Scully only landed two throws in Gainesville, one being a 56.95 meter (186-10) on her first attempt and the other being a new PR of 57.25 meters (187-10) on her third throw. Her new best of 57.25 moved her to No. 4 in LSU performance-list history, No. 4 in the world for U20 throwers in 2026, and No. 9 in the NCAA for 2026.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

The women’s 4×100 improved their No. 8 time in the NCAA to 43.06.

Adeyah Brewster ran a 100h PR of 12.96.

Salieci Myles ran a 100h PR of 12.92.

Aniyah Bigam ran a 100m PR of 11.24.

Jaiden Reid ran the No. 5 100m time in the NCAA of 10.01.

Leah Acosta threw the No. 9 shot put mark in LSU history of 50-4.

Kennedi Burks ran a 400m PR of 52.50.

Micaela Villarreal ran a 1500m PR of 4:21.42.

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