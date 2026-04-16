vs. Ole Miss

Ole Miss has dropped four consecutive SEC games after pulling off the series upset against then No. 4 Tennessee in Knoxville on March 27-28. The Rebels are 7-6 in road games this season. Ole Miss has a .299 batting average on 350 hits, has outscored its opponents 262-179, and has 60 home runs on the year. In the circle, the Rebels own a 3.90 ERA with 201 strikeouts over 287.1 innings and have tallied nine shutouts.

The Rebels have three players with a batting average over .360. Persy Llamas leads the way with a .395 average and team-high 58 hits. She has seven home runs, 26 runs, and 34 RBI this season. Madi George is batting .380 with 49 hits, including a team-leading 15 home runs and 42 RBI, and has drawn 22 walks. Cassie Reasner (.368) has 50 hits and leads the club with 30 runs scored.

Emilee Boyer (9-8) leads the staff with 105 strikeouts in 110.1 innings and a 3.81 ERA, combining for four shutouts. Kyra Aycock (11-9) has 48 strikeouts in 93.2 innings, seven complete games, and one shutout. Lilly Whitten (6-0, 2.56 ERA) has 41 strikeouts and three shutouts in 63 innings.