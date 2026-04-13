April 2026 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the April 2026 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Jonah Aase

Freshman, Sport Administration, Baseball

Reason for nomination: Jonah has been an amazing addition to LSU since he started in the Summer. He always has a great attitude and is willing to put in the extra work. He does a great job communicating and is always willing to help others!

Nominated by: Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director

Zac Cowan

Senior, Interdisciplinary Studies, Baseball

Reason for nomination: Since starting at LSU last year, Zac has always worked hard to accomplish his goals. He worked hard as a transfer to get to where he is with his graduation timeline, even if it meant taking additional courses during the season. Even with his busy schedule, he always takes the time to complete his assignments. I’m proud of how hard Zac works and his dedication!

Nominated by: Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director

Ryann Denecour

Sophomore, Interdisciplinary Studies, Soccer

Reason for nomination: Ryann consistently demonstrates the qualities of an outstanding student-athlete, including dedication, discipline, and perseverance, both in the classroom and on the soccer field. She approaches every responsibility with a strong work ethic, meets expectations with positivity and accountability, and holds herself to a high standard of excellence. Ryann’s commitment to personal growth and team success makes her an invaluable member of the program.

Nominated by: Lauren Barker, Learning Specialist

Stepan Goncharov

Senior, Psychology, Men’s Swimming & Diving

Reason for nomination: Stepan Goncharov is an outstanding candidate for Student-Athlete of the Month. He recently qualified for the Spring 2026 NCAA Championships, demonstrating exceptional dedication and performance at the highest level of competition.

Academically, Stepan continues to excel and is on track for an anticipated August 2026 graduation. He has also been accepted into the LSU MBA program for Fall 2026, reflecting his commitment to continued academic and professional development.

As an international student-athlete, Stepan balances rigorous academic and athletic demands with professionalism and discipline. His NCAA qualification, academic progress toward graduation, and MBA acceptance exemplify the well-rounded excellence we seek to recognize. Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Konnor McClain

Junior, Interdisciplinary Studies, Gymnastics

Reason for nomination: Konnor balances the demands of gymnastics and academics; she consistently prioritizes her education, maintaining excellent performance in the classroom through hard work, focus, and effective time management. She approaches her academics with determination and takes pride in doing her best on every assignment, setting a positive example for others. We are very proud of Konnor and cannot wait until she walks across the graduation stage.

Nominated by: Carli Faulkner, Associate Director of Student Learning

Cooper Williams

Sophomore, General Business, Baseball

Reason for nomination: Cooper is a hard-working student on the field and in the classroom. He stays organized in his work and is willing to go the extra mile. Since he started at LSU, he has always been someone you can rely on!

Nominated by: Taylor Dennehy, Assistant Director

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment 2017-2022, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community, that student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athletes of the month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.