No. 12 LSU Earns 4-1 Road Win Over Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Junior Kenna Erickson posted a 7-5, 6-2 clinching win as the No. 12 LSU women’s tennis team defeated Kentucky, 4-1, on Thursday afternoon at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex.

LSU jumps to 15-7 and 8-6 in the conference while Kentucky moves to 9-14 and 1-13 in the SEC.

“Always happy to get a road win in the SEC,” said head coach Taylor Fogleman. “Kentucky, despite its record, is a formidable team that has competed hard throughout the season. They were more ready than we were in doubles, and I think that showed, but our ladies’ response in singles was exemplary. We need that level all the way through, match in and match out, and I think they know that. I believe we’ll have that on Saturday and throughout the business end of the season. It was a comprehensive singles performance, to say the least, and now we’ll get rested up and ready to go against Tennessee on Saturday.”

Opening doubles play, Addison Lanton and Alexia Marginean took on Zoe Hammond and Ellie Myers on court No. 3. Following two consecutive ties, Hammond and Myers took a 4-2 lead over the LSU pair. Lanton and Marginean attempted to rally but would later fall 6-3.

No. 30 Erickson and Ella McDonald were next on the second court, facing Donna Le Roux and Julia Zhu. After briefly exchanging games, Erickson and McDonald broke away at the end of the set and earned the final three games to win the lone set 6-3.

With one court left, Cadence Brace and Carolina Kuhl challenged No. 57 Asuncion Jadue and Reese Sager on the top court. The LSU pair battled early in the set but were unable to rally, falling short at 6-2 to award Kentucky the doubles point.

After her doubles setback, No. 119 Lanton started singles play on the third court against Sager. Lanton opened the first set with a 1-1 tie before jumping ahead for a 3-1 advantage. Sager would steal a game, but Lanton later closed the set out with a 6-2 win. The freshman held a brief 2-1 lead in the following set before Sager jumped ahead at 3-2. Facing a setback, Lanton powered through and earned the final four games for the 6-3 set win to tie the match at 1-1. Lanton earned her 15th win of the season and extended her winning streak to six matches.

Building momentum, No. 26 Brace battled No. 73 Hammond on the top singles spot. The Tigers top option dominated in the opening set for a 6-1 set win. Brace quickly took a 2-0 lead in the second set before Hammond cut into the lead at 2-1. Afterward, Brace collected the final four of five games for a 6-2 set win, lifting the Tigers to a 2-1 lead. Brace now holds five ranked wins on the campaign and is riding a three-match winning streak.

Kuhl looked to extend the lead on the fourth court against Elena Molla. Despite a brief 2-2 tie to open the set, Kuhl took the final four games for a 6-2 set win. In the second, the freshman built a 2-0 lead before Molla responded to level at 3-3, but Kuhl regained control and claimed the final three games to secure a 6-3 second-set victory for a 3-1 LSU lead.

In a position to clinch the match, Erickson stepped to the sixth court to take on Jadue. The junior found herself trailing early at 3-1 before she took her first lead at 4-3. Afterward, the two exchanged games until a 5-5 tie, in which Erickson earned the 7-5 win. The LSU junior carried that momentum into the second set, only surrendering two games to Jadue for a 6-2 set win to clinch the 4-1 win for LSU.

Up Next

LSU continues its road trip to Knoxville to take on No. 19 Tennessee in the regular-season finale on Saturday, Apr. 11, at noon CT.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on X @lsuwten, Instagram @LSUWTen, and Facebook.com/lsuwten.

LSU vs Kentucky

04/9/26 at Lexington, Ky.

Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex

#12 LSU 4, Kentucky 1

Singles competition

1. #26 Cadence Brace (LSU) def. #73 Zoe Hammond (UK) 6-1, 6-2

2. Ella McDonald (LSU) vs. #99 Julia Zhu (UK) 6-2, 5-5, unfinished

3. #119 Addison Lanton (LSU) def. Reese Sager (UK) 6-2, 6-3

4. Carolina Kuhl (LSU) def. Elena Molla (UK) 6-2, 6-3

5. #117 Kinaa Graham (LSU) vs. Donna Le Roux (UK) 5-7, 5-2, unfinished

6. Kenna Erickson (LSU) def. Asuncion Jadue (UK) 7-5, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. Cadence Brace/Carolina Kuhl (LSU) fell to #57 Reese Sager/Asuncion Jadue (UK) 3-6

2. #30 Kenna Erickson/Ella McDonald (LSU) def. Julia Zhu/Donna Le Roux (UK) 6-3

3. Alexia Marginean/Addison Lanton (LSU) fell to Zoe Hammond/Ellie Myers (UK) 3-6

Match Notes:

LSU 15-7 (8-6); National ranking #12

Kentucky 9-14 (1-13)

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (3,1,4,6)