vs. No. 12/11 Arizona

Arizona is sitting in second place in the Big 12 standings behind No. 1 Texas Tech and has won eight consecutive games over the last 10 outings after a series finale loss at Iowa State. The Wildcats are 1-5 against SEC opponents this year, with their lone win coming during opening weekend against then-No. 3 Oklahoma (Feb. 6). Arizona ranks No. 9 in the country with a .363 batting average, behind 348 hits, and has scored 305 runs (No. 11 in the NCAA). The defense leads the nation with 30 double plays turned. The pitching staff has a 4.84 ERA, however, and has allowed opposing batters a .300 average over 225.2 innings.

The Wildcats have three batters hitting over .400 this season. Sereniti Trice leads with a .472 average and 58 hits. Regan Shockey follows with a .432 average and 53 hits. She also has a team-best 52 runs. Sydney Stewart is batting .409 with 38 hits. She has a team-high 23 home runs and 61 RBI (No. 4 in the NCAA).

Jalen Adams is 16-5 in the circle and has a 3.52 ERA with 41 strikeouts over 105.1 innings. Adams has 18 complete games and five shutouts to lead the staff. Rylie Holder (9-3) has a 5.30 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 66.0 innings. Jenae Berry (3-0) rounds out the top three arms with 24 strikeouts in 35.1 innings.