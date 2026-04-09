BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 21/18 LSU steps out of SEC play for a Top 25 series versus No. 12/11 Arizona at Tiger Park on April 10-12.

The series begins at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, April 10. Game two starts at 5 p.m. CT Saturday, April 11. Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard will call games one and two on SEC Network+. The finale airs on ESPN at 11 a.m. CT Sunday, April 12, with Matt Schumacker and Madison Shipman calling the action. Patrick Wright, The Voice of LSU Softball, will call the game on LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates, including Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge, streaming at LSUsports.net/live, and in the LSU Sports Mobile Apps.

Saturday will be a special day at Tiger Park for the annual Strikeout Ovarian Cancer Game / All for Alex game. The SEC softball community will unite as all 15 teams wear teal in support of the “All for Alex” campaign, honoring the legacy of Mississippi State’s Alex Wilcox. Before the game, a short ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. CT at Tiger Park, followed by the 13th annual Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Awareness Walk. Participants can register for the mile-and-a-half walk at Tiger Park on Saturday morning, beginning at 8:30 a.m. CT.

LSU (26-13, 6-9 SEC) trails Arizona (29-9, 11-4 Big 12) 6-11 in the all-time series but is 2-0 when playing at Tiger Park. The last meeting in Baton Rouge for the two clubs was in the 2015 NCAA Super Regionals, where the Tigers defeated the Wildcats twice to punch their ticket to the 2015 Women’s College World Series.

LSU is 7-3 in its last 10 games. The team has SEC series wins at South Carolina and at Missouri. The Tigers are batting .268, with 270 hits and 222 runs this season. They have drawn 193 walks, ranking No. 5 in the nation. The pitching staff has a 2.78 ERA, 200 strikeouts, and six shutouts. The defense boasts a .976 fielding percentage and 20 double plays, third-most in the SEC.

Sierra Daniel leads the team with a .363 batting average and 41 hits; she has posted multiple hits in four of her last five games and recorded her first home run of the season against Central Arkansas (April 7). Jalia Lassiter is next with a .317 average, 39 hits, and a team-best 41 runs. Kylee Edwards has raised her average to .316, with 36 hits, 27 runs, and 23 runs batted in (RBI).

Jayden Heavener leads LSU in the circle with a 9-6 record and 89 strikeouts in 99.1 innings. She has a 2.61 ERA, 11 complete games, two shutouts, and three double-digit strikeout games this season. Cece Cellura (5-4) has logged 60.2 innings this season. She has thrown four 7.0-inning games in her last five appearances. Cellura has surrendered only two walks in the last 28.1 frames. She also has four complete games and 25 strikeouts. Tatum Clopton (7-1) has a 2.05 ERA with 30 strikeouts over 41.0 innings. She has combined for two shutouts.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media channels, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.