vs. Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas has won its last two games, but is 0-4 this season against the SEC, with two losses to Arkansas and Ole Miss each. The Bears have hit the ball well this season, registering a .307 batting average, and have five players hitting over .300. Trinity Brandon (.377) leads UCA with 49 hits and 37 runs and is tied with Emma Robertson (.303) for a team-best seven home runs. Robertson leads the club with 40 RBI.

UCA struggles in the circle, however, and has a 4.26 ERA with 119 strikeouts, and has allowed opposing batters a .284 average over 251.1 innings. Bailie Runner is 11-4 with a 3.58 ERA. She has thrown 90.0 innings and has a staff-best 43 strikeouts. Emory Bowlin (5-5) and Sarah Currie have 24 strikeouts in 60.2 and 37.3 innings, respectively.