BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 22/20 LSU will play four consecutive games and seven of the next eight at Tiger Park, beginning with a 6 p.m. CT midweek game against Central Arkansas on Tuesday, April 7.

Garrett Walvoord and Yvette Girouard will have the call on SEC Network+, and Patrick Wright, The Voice of LSU Softball, will call the game on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, including Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge, and streaming live at LSUsports.net/live, and in the LSU Sports Mobile Apps.

LSU (25-13, 6-9 SEC) holds a 13-1 advantage over Central Arkansas (25-15, 7-4 ASUN) in the all-time series and is on a five-game winning streak dating back to 2022. All 14 games have been played at Tiger Park.

LSU is 6-4 in its last 10 games, including SEC series wins at South Carolina and at Missouri. LSU has a .264 batting average on 259 hits, and has drawn 187 walks, ranking third in the SEC and sixth in the nation. The pitching staff has accumulated a 2.81 ERA with 192 strikeouts and six shutouts, and the defense boasts a .976 fielding percentage and has turned 20 double plays, the second-most in the SEC.

Kylee Edwards has been one of the hottest hitters in Division I softball. Since mid-February, K. Edwards has led LSU with a .370 batting average, 30 hits, 22 RBI, eight home runs, and a .778 slugging percentage. She has upped her batting average to .315 and hit the program’s first cycle in the 16-4 series-clinching win at Missouri (April 3).

Sierra Daniel paces the club with a .358 batting average and 39 hits, while Jalia Lassiter follows with a .317 average, 38 hits, and has a team-high 38 runs.

Jayden Heavener leads LSU in the circle with a 9-6 record and 89 strikeouts in 99.1 innings. She has a 2.61 ERA and 11 complete games, two shutouts, and three double-digit strikeout games this season. Cece Cellura (5-4) has logged 60.2 innings this season and has tossed four 7.0-inning games in her last five appearances. Cellura has surrendered just two walks in the last 28.1 frames and has four complete games and 25 strikeouts.

Tatum Clopton (6-1) and Paytn Monticelli (3-2) have thrown 36.2 and 36.1 innings, respectively, and both have combined for two shutouts. Clopton has 23 strikeouts this season, and Monticelli has 40. Freshman pitchers Cali Deal (1-0) and Ashlin Mowery (1-0) have also seen time in the circle. Deal has a 2.10 ERA with eight strikeouts in 10.0 innings, and Mowery has a 0.66 EA with seven strikeouts in 10.2 innings.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media channels, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.