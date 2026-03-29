No. 7 LSU Moves Past No. 17 Vanderbilt, 4-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Matias Ponce de Leon posted a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 scoreline over Jack Satterfield to clinch the match for the Tigers in a three-set thriller to help advance No. 7 LSU over No. 17 Vanderbilt this afternoon at the Lummis Family Tennis Center.

LSU advanced its season mark to 21-5 with a 7-4 SEC record, while Vanderbilt falls to 14-9, going 4-7 in conference play.

“This team has responded well to adversity all year,” said head coach Danny Bryan. “After two tough losses, I expected them to come out firing, and that’s what they did. It took everything we had to get the win. I’m very proud of them.”

On the top court, Sasa Markovic and Andrej Loncarevic were locked in a tight battle with ranked opponents No. 29 Nathan Cox and Hoyoung Roh. Gritty holds were traded early by both teams, each posing a threat to forge ahead at any moment. The Tiger pair landed the first blow with a break at 3-2 before taking firm control of the set at 4-2. Cox and Roh remained in striking distance, but Markovic and Loncarevic held their ground in the closing stages. They maintained their edge down the stretch to seal the set, 6-4.

No. 42 Erik Arutiunian and Matias Ponce de Leon took on court two with Pablo Martinez Gomez and Danil Panarin. The two sides settled into the match with consistent holds and very little separating them. The score remained level deep into the action, with the Commodores holding the slight edge as they opened the match serving. Balanced at 4-4, Martinez Gomez and Panarin found the decisive break, moving ahead 5-4 before serving out the match, 6-4. They forced the decider on court three.

At the third spot, Enzo Kohlmann returned as Olaf Pieczkowski’s partner, facing Jack Satterfield and Hugo Coquelin. The Tiger duo started slow, dropping their first service game en route to taking a 3-0 deficit. However, after gaining their footing and getting on the board at 3-1, they fired back with a break of their own to eventually bring the scoreline to a level 3-3. With momentum firmly on their side, Kohlmann and Pieczkowski continued to surge in their dominant run. The pair took the next three games to complete the impressive six-game run, closing out the set convincingly, 6-3. LSU earned the doubles point over Vanderbilt, 1-0.

No. 29 Pieczkowski entered the top court in a ranked bout with No. 111 Martinez Gomez. Looking to get off to a fast start, the freshman broke at his first opportunity, 2-0, then defended it with a hold to take a comfortable 3-0 advantage. The Commodore finally got on the board at 3-1, but it was not enough to halt Pieczkowski’s momentum. He continued to stay steady in the following game before securing another break to lead 5-1. In full control, he wrapped the opening set, 6-1. The second set took a complete turn, unfortunately, with Martinez Gomez taking full control from the outset, imposing his will and quickly putting a 4-0 lead. With a comfortable cushion, he did not stop as he overwhelmed Pieczkowski, 6-0, forcing a decider. In the final set, Pieczkowski got on the board in his first service game, appearing to rediscover his mojo. Yet, at 2-1, Martinez Gomez found his form from the previous set and stole a break, posting a 4-1 scoreline. Pieczkowski made an effort to find his way back into the match, but the Commodore had all the rhythm. Martinez Gomez advanced towards the finish line with solid serves, ultimately taking the third set, 6-3. LSU was all tied up with Vanderbilt, 1-1.

Rudy Ceccon made his return to court six, where he began the season, facing Callum Markowitz. After a close start, he first built separation with a break at 2-1, pushing his lead to 3-1 soon after. He continued his run, remaining in rhythm and winning three of his next four games to close the opening set, 6-2. The second set proved more competitive for Ceccon, as the momentum of the match shifted ends multiple times. After a smooth start at 2-1, both players began to trade breaks, unsure of who would come out advantaged on the other side. Ceccon fell behind 3-1 before clawing his way back to 4-4 as the second set finally found its flow. Approaching the closing stages at 5-5, Ceccon delivered the final punch with a break that put him ahead 6-5, before he closed the set at 7-5. The junior notched his first SEC win of the season in his first appearance, improving his record to 7-2 and remaining undefeated on court six with a 6-0 mark. LSU regained the lead over Vanderbilt, 2-1.

At the second spot, with each player looking to bounce back from doubles, No. 24 Arutiunian matched up with No. 70 Roh in yet another ranked duel for the freshman. The first set remained tense, as the two settled into the match and held serves with little trouble. The score remained level through the middle stages, with Arutiunian keeping the advantage minimal for Roh as he opened serving. However, at 4-3, Roh logged the first break of the set, proving critical as he set himself up to serve for the match. Arutiunian could not stop him as Roh advanced the score to 6-3, taking the opening set. The second set followed a similar script for the majority, as both players matched each other’s level. With threats to break multiple times, it was Arutiunian who stepped up this time to finish it off with a decisive break at 6-4. The third set was going to be decided by who could forge ahead first. After consecutive holds and landing at 2-1, Arutiunian raised his level with a break that moved him ahead 3-1. He quickly consolidated it, extending his lead to 5-1. Roh saved a match point, as well as tallying another break to challenge the Belarus native at 5-3. Composed, Arutiunian held off the comeback and wrapped the three-set thriller with a final set score of 6-3. He secured his seventh ranked win of the season, as well as pushing his season mark to a team-best of 16-4, going 7-2 in conference play. The Tigers were one point away from beating the Commodores, 3-1.

Court five hosted Ponce de Leon and Satterfield in a match that took three sets to decide the outcome. In the opener, Ponce de Leon came out composed and in control, building on a key break that put him ahead 2-1 before pitching a solid service game to take a 3-1 lead. Although Satterfield responded to even things at 3-3 and briefly edged in front at 4-3, it did not deter Ponce de Leon. He got right back on track, highlighting his three-game run with a crucial break that put him ahead with a first-set scoreline of 6-4. The second set carried a different motive, however, with energy shifting sides as Satterfield applied early pressure to go ahead 3-0. Ponce de Leon worked to get on the board at 3-1, but Satterfield completed another three-game stretch to take the second set, 6-1, and force a deciding third. Following dramatic momentum swings on both sides, the final set opened with equal play on both sides as the score approached 2-2. The set appeared to be going the distance, but at 4-3, Ponce de Leon raced ahead with the final break of the match that helped him complete the three-game run and put it away, 6-3. Ponce de Leon improved his win streak to two and pushed his season mark to 15-7, as well as capturing his fifth SEC win. LSU defeated Vanderbilt, 4-1.

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LSU vs Vanderbilt

March 29, 2026 at Nashville, Tenn.

Lummis Family Tennis Center

#7 LSU 4, #17 Vanderbilt 1

Singles competition

1. #111 Pablo Martinez Gomez (VANDY-M) def. #29 Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) 1-6, 6-0, 6-3

2. #24 Erik Arutiunian (LSU) def. #70 Hoyoung Roh (VANDY-M) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

3. Danil Panarin (VANDY-M) vs. Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) 4-6, 6-3, 3-2, unfinished

4. Nathan Cox (VANDY-M) vs. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 6-4, 4-6, 2-4, unfinished

5. Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) def. Jack Satterfield (VANDY-M) 6-4, 1-6, 6-3

6. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. Callum Markowitz (VANDY-M) 6-2, 7-5

Doubles competition

1. Andrej Loncarevic/Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. #29 Nathan Cox/Hoyoung Roh (VANDY-M) 6-4

2. Pablo Martinez Gomez/Callum Markowitz (VANDY-M) def. #42 Erik Arutiunian/Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) 6-4

3. Enzo Kohlmann/Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) def. Hugo Coquelin/Jack Satterfield (VANDY-M) 6-3

Match Notes:

LSU 21-5, 7-4 SEC; National ranking #7

Vanderbilt 14-9, 4-7 SEC; National ranking #17

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (1,6,2,5)