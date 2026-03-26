vs. No. 5/3 Oklahoma

Oklahoma has sweeps over Auburn and Ole Miss to start SEC play and is on an overall 21-game winning streak. The Sooners lead the nation offensively with a .442 batting average, 418 hits, 129 home runs, 420 RBI, 430 runs, and 178 walks. In the circle, OU has a 2.71 ERA behind 169 strikeouts in 191.0 innings.

Kai Minor leads the SEC with a .505 batting average and has a team-best 46 hits and 11 stolen bases. Kendall Wells (.396) leads the country with 25 home runs and 118 total bases and ranks within the top five in Division I softball with 53 RBI (No. 4) and a 1.168 slugging percentage (No. 5).

Audrey Lowery has logged the most innings in the circle for the Sooners at 67.1 innings, where she has a 15-1 record with a 2.08 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 67.1 innings. Maili Guachino is 8-0, and has a staff-best 56 strikeouts, a staff-low .170 opposing batting average, and has a 2.81 ERA in 42.1 innings.