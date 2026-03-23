BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 22/19 LSU has a midweek challenge against Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 24, at Tiger Park.

Garrett Walvoord and Yvette Girouard will call the midweek matchup on SEC Network+, and Patrick Wright, The Voice of LSU Softball, will call the game on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, including Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge, and streaming live at LSUsports.net/live, and in the LSU Sports Mobile Apps.

LSU (21-10, 3-6 SEC) holds a 29-4 all-time record over Louisiana Tech (17-14, 3-6 C-USA), including a 23-2 advantage in Baton Rouge. The Tigers have won 26 straight against the Bulldogs since 1982.

The Tigers took down South Carolina in the three-game series, 2-1, to earn their first SEC series victory of the season. LSU has a .259 batting average with 205 hits, and its 155 walks rank third in the league and fifth in the nation. The Tigers’ offense has produced 23 home runs and ranks No. 2 in the SEC with 48 stolen bases. The pitching staff has a 2.87 ERA, 152 strikeouts, and five shutouts. All six of the Tigers pitchers who have made an appearance have winning records. The defense boasts a .973 fielding percentage and has turned 19 double plays, the seventh-most in the nation.

Jayden Heavener (7-6) paces the pitching staff with 68 strikeouts in 77.2 innings. She has a 2.79 ERA and nine complete games, including two shutouts. Cece Cellura (4-2) and Tatum Clopton (6-1) have 46.1 and 36.2 innings pitched, respectively. Cellura has thrown two consecutive complete games and has 20 strikeouts, and Clopton has combined for two shutouts and has 23 punchouts.

Paytn Monticelli (2-1) has 29 strikeouts in 28.1 innings. Freshmen Cali Deal and Ashlin Mowery are both 1-0 in the circle, with Deal collecting seven strikeouts in 9.0 innings and Mowery five in 9.2.

Sierra Daniel still leads LSU at the plate with a .337 batting average and now leads the way with 30 hits. She has scored 21 runs and has 15 RBI. Jalia Lassiter is batting .302 and has 29 hits and a team-high 28 runs. She has 19 RBI on the season. Kylee Edwards has a .287 batting average on 25 hits, but over the last 20 games, she paces the team with 20 hits and a .351 batting average. Tori Edwards (.241) leads the team with five home runs, 22 RBI, and 23 walks.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and X.