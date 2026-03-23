vs. Louisiana Tech

Louisiana Tech is nursing a four-game losing streak after being swept by Jacksonville State last weekend. LA Tech is also 0-2 against the SEC this season with losses at Texas A&M and Ole Miss. LA Tech has a .304 batting average on 248 hits, including 22 home runs, and has scored 151 runs with 139 RBI. The pitching staff has a 3.95 ERA with 134 strikeouts, an opposing batting average of .263 over 202.0 innings, and four shutouts this year.

Elena Heng leads with a .438 average, 42 hits, 18 runs, and 11 steals. Veteran ace Allie Floyd (7-8) owns 76 strikeouts in 92.2 innings, a 2.57 ERA, and two shutouts.