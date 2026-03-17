No. 6 Men’s Golf Jumps to Fourth After Two Rounds in Pauma Valley

PAUMA VALLEY Calif. – The No. 6 LSU Men’s Golf team closed round two of play with a five-under-279 performance, moving them up to fourth on Tuesday at the Pauma Valley Invitational. The tournament is held at the par-71, 7,311-yard Pauma Valley Country Club.

After a rough start on Monday with a two-over 73, Noah McWilliams bounced back with a four-under 67 to move up to T15 in the individual leaderboard. The junior recorded five birdies and only one bogey on Tuesday.

Leading the Tigers through 16 holes is Jay Mendell, who cooled off a bit after a stellar day one performance where he went six under. The junior had a two-over 73 on Tuesday, dropping him back to T9 on the leaderboards. Mendell sits tied for second in total birdies with 11 total heading into Wednesday.

The rest of the Tiger lineup sits outside the top 20 with senior Alfons Bondesson in T29 after a one-under 70 performance on Tuesday. Dan Hayes sits not far behind in T37 after an identical one-under 70 on day two.

Individually, Matty Dodd-Berry sits at T15 alongside McWilliams with their two-under week so far. Dodd-Berry had a great three-under performance on Monday and followed it up with a one-over 72 today.

THE TIGERS

T9. Jay Mendell, -4 (65, 73)

T15. Noah McWilliams, -2 (73, 67)

T15. Matty Dodd-Berry (IND), -2 (68, 72)

T29. Alfson Bondesson, E (72, 70)

T37. Dan Hayes, +1 (73, 70)

T75. Arni Sveinsonn, +7 (77, 72)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. No. 15 Tennessee, -11 (273, 284)

2. No. 20 Georgia Tech, -10 (280, 278)

3. No. 3 Florida, -9 (285, 274)

4. No. 6 LSU, -6 (283, 279)

T5. No. 7 Oklahoma State, -4 (279, 285)

T5. No. 9 Illinois, -4 (287, 277)

7. No. 13 Ole Miss, -3 (276, 289)

8. SMU, -2 (281, 285)

9. No. 10 Texas Tech, E (283, 285)

10. San Diego, +2 (284, 286)

11. Loyola Marymount, +3 (293, 278)

12. No. 2 Virginia, +4 (287, 285)

13. San Diego State, +8 (285, 291)

14. Toledo, +9 (290, 287)

15. ETSU, +11 (292, 287)

16. Colorado State, +22 (293, 297)

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