No. 7 LSU Drops Road Contest to No. 10 Oklahoma, 4-0

NORMAN, Okla. – The No. 7 LSU women’s tennis team could not secure the result against No. 10 Oklahoma, falling 4-0, on Sunday afternoon at the Headington Family Tennis Center.

LSU drops to 10-5 overall and 3-4 in SEC play, while Oklahoma moves to 14-4 overall and 5-2 in the conference.

“It was a tough day for us on most fronts,” said head coach Taylor Fogleman. “Oklahoma is a great team that’s very well-coached, and it’s a tough environment to play in. We got off to some really strong starts in doubles, but Oklahoma flipped the script on us, and they certainly carried that momentum into singles. We had some bad luck in one of the singles matches with the retirement, but on the other courts, Oklahoma played better tennis and carried themselves with a bit more confidence than we did. I am confident we’ll learn from today’s result and be better because of it. We have a quick turnaround before our next match, so we’ll get back to work and be ready to go at Missouri.”

Carolina Kuhl and Addison Lanton started doubles play on the third court against Julia Garcia Ruiz and Salakthip Ounmuang. The LSU pair dropped the opening two games and couldn’t recover, falling 6-2 in the lone set.

Looking to secure a result, Florentine Dekkers and Ella McDonald teamed for the first time this season against No. 37 Evialina Laskevich and Edda Mamedova on court No. 2. After opening with a tie, Dekkers and McDonald took a 3-1 set lead. However, Laskevich and Mamedova continued to fight by tying the set at 3-3 and 4-4 before downing the LSU pair 6-4 to award Oklahoma the doubles point.

No. 52 Cadence Brace opened singles play on the top court against No. 71 Laskevich. The sophomore dropped the opening set 6-0 and, after falling behind 2-0 in the second set, was forced to retire due to injury, giving Oklahoma a 2-0 lead in the match.

Needing to rally, No. 120 Kinaa Graham faced Gloriana Nahum on the sixth court. The junior fell behind 3-0 to open the match and was unable to close the gap, dropping the first set 6-2. In the second, after trailing 2-0, Nahum closed out the match with a 6-1 result to secure the win to put Oklahoma up 3-0.

Looking to extend the match, Kuhl took on Noel on the fourth spot. After earning the opening game, Kuhl fell behind 3-1 and was unable to recover, dropping the first set 6-2. Noel carried the momentum into the second, securing a 6-0 win to clinch the match for Oklahoma.

Up Next

LSU returns to the road to face Missouri on Thursday, Mar. 19, at 1:00 p.m. CT at the Mizzou Tennis Complex in Columbia, Mo.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on X @lsuwten, Instagram @LSUWTen, and Facebook.com/lsuwten.

LSU vs Oklahoma

03/15/26 at Norman, Okla.

Headington Family Tennis Center

#7 LSU 0, #10 Oklahoma 4

Singles competition

1. #52 Cadence Brace (LSU) fell to #71 Evialina Laskevich (OU) 0-6, 0-2, retired

2. #65 Kayla Cross (LSU) vs. #63 Edda Mamedova (OU) 6-4, 3-4, unfinished

3. Ella McDonald (LSU) vs. #30 Julia Garcia Ruiz (OU) 6-4, 5-1, unfinished

4. Carolina Kuhl (LSU) fell to Chloe Noel (OU) 2-6, 0-6

5. Addison Lanton (LSU) vs. Salakthip Ounmuang (OU) 3-6, 1-4, unfinished

6. #120 Kinaa Graham (LSU) fell to Gloriana Nahum (OU) 2-6, 1-6

Doubles competition

1. Cadence Brace/Kayla Cross (LSU) vs. #1 Roisin Gilheany/Gloriana Nahum (OU) 5-4, unfinished

2. Florentine Dekkers/Ella McDonald (LSU) fell to #37 Evialina Laskevich/Edda Mamedova (OU) 4-6

3. Carolina Kuhl/Addison Lanton (LSU) fell to Julia Garcia Ruiz/Salakthip Ounmuang (OU) 2-6

Match Notes:

LSU 10-5; National ranking #7

Oklahoma 14-4; National ranking #10

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2); Singles (1,6,4)