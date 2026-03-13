No. 7 LSU Sweeps Arkansas, 4-0

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The No. 7 LSU women’s tennis team posted a dominant 4-0 display over Arkansas on Friday evening at the Billingsley Tennis Center.

LSU improves to 10-4 overall and 3-3 in SEC play, while Arkansas drops to 10-6 overall and 1-5 in the conference.

“Very pleased with the result tonight,” said head coach Taylor Fogleman. “Arkansas is always a difficult place to play. We certainly can play better in a lot of spots, but part of that is due to how Arkansas tested us. Their squad competed very hard and created a loud environment. So, all things considered, we’re going to take a road win in the SEC every day of the week. I was very pleased with how the girls fought and the effort they put in today. Now, we’ll get some rest tonight and then turn our attention to going over to Oklahoma for a great match on Sunday with them.”

Kayla Cross and Florentine Dekkers opened doubles play on the second court against Jimena Gomez Alonso and Brooke Schafer. In their first match as a pairing, Cross and Dekkers jumped to a quick 4-1 lead. Despite Alonso and Schafer attempting to rally late, the LSU pair would hold off and later close the set with a 6-3 win.

No. 65 Kenna Erickson and Ella McDonald resumed their partnership on the top spot against No. 22 Carolina Gomez Alonso and Anet Koskel. After a tie to open the set, Erickson and McDonald fell behind 4-1. The LSU duo attempted to battle back by cutting the deficit to 4-2 and later 5-3, but were downed by Alonso and Koskel, 6-3.

With the doubles point on the line, Carolina Kuhl and Addison Lanton took on Arina Babenko and Alexan Panagiotidou on court No. 3. Kuhl and Lanton took a quick 3-1 lead to open the lone set. Babenko and Panagiotidou responded well, tying the set three consecutive times until a 5-5 deadlock. Afterward, Kuhl and Lanton closed out the set by taking the final two games to win 7-5 and award LSU the doubles point.

Lanton started singles play on the fourth spot against her doubles opponent, Panagiotidou. Following a 1-1 tie to open the set, Lanton jumped ahead at 3-2 and later 4-3 before earning the 6-3 set win. After another tie to open the following set, Lanton jumped to a 3-1 lead. Panagiotidou would take a game, but the freshman closed the set out with a 6-2 win to give LSU a 2-0 lead. Lanton now holds a 10-2 record on the season.

Looking to earn a result after her doubles setback, McDonald took on Schafer on court No. 2. McDonald found herself trailing 2-1 to open the set before surging ahead for a 4-2 advantage. Though Schafer would later tie the set at 5-5, McDonald secured the final two games for a 7-5 set win. After a 1-1 tie in the second set, Schafer built a 4-1 lead. McDonald then mounted a strong comeback, winning three straight to tie the set at 4-4. Despite falling behind again at 5-4, McDonald rallied once more, claiming the final three games to complete the comeback for a 3-0 Tiger advantage.

After clinching the doubles point, Kuhl looked to clinch the match against Koskel on the third court. The freshman raced out to a commanding 4-1 lead to open the match. Koskel managed to take a game, but Kuhl remained in control, closing out the set for a 6-2 win. Kuhl maintained her momentum in the second set by jumping out to a 3-0 lead. However, Koskel would continue to battle by taking a 5-3 set lead. With her back against the wall, the German native captured the final four games to earn a 7-5 set win to clinch the match for LSU.

Up Next

LSU heads to Norman for a top-10 showdown against No. 10 Oklahoma on Sunday, Mar. 15, at noon CT at the Headington Family Tennis Center.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on X @lsuwten, Instagram @LSUWTen, and Facebook.com/lsuwten.

LSU vs Arkansas

03/13/26 at Fayetteville, Ark.

Billingsley Tennis Center

#7 LSU 4, #49 Arkansas 0

Singles competition

1. #52 Cadence Brace (LSU) vs. #23 Caroli Gomez Alonso (ARK) 5-7, 6-0, 1-1, unfinished

2. Ella McDonald (LSU) def. Brooke Schafer (ARK) 7-5, 7-5

3. Carolina Kuhl (LSU) def. Anet Koskel (ARK) 6-2, 7-5

4. Addison Lanton (LSU) def. Alexan Panagiotidou (ARK) 6-3, 6-2

5. #120 Kinaa Graham (LSU) vs. Arina Babenko (ARK) 5-7, 6-3, 1-0, unfinished

6. Alexia Marginean (LSU) vs. Jimena Gomez Alonso (ARK) 6-1, 3-6, 1-0, unfinished

Doubles competition

1 #65 Kenna Erickson and Ella McDonald (LSU) fell to #22 Caroli Gomez Alonso and Anet Koskel (ARK) 3-6

2 Kayla Cross and Florentine Dekkers (LSU) def. Jimena Gomez Alonso and Brooke Schafer (ARK), 6-3

3 Carolina Kuhl and Addison Lanton (LSU) def. Arina Babenko and Alexan Panagiotidou (ARK), 7-5

Match Notes:

LSU 10-4; National ranking #7

Arkansas 10-6; National ranking #49

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (4,2,3)