at No. 1 Tennessee

Tennessee enters the weekend 20-0 with six top-25 victories and a 6-0 record at home.

The Lady Vols lead the nation with a 0.50 team ERA and 11 shutouts. Three pitchers carry sub-1.00 ERAs, headlined by back-to-back SEC Pitcher of the Year Karlyn Pickens, who is 6-0 with a 0.60 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 46.2 innings.

Erin Nuwer is 9-0 with a staff-best 0.19 ERA over 37.2 innings, holding opponents to a .067 batting average with 47 strikeouts. Sage Mardjetko is 4-0 with a 0.67 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 31.1 innings.

Offensively, Tennessee is hitting .330 with 160 hits, 22 home runs and 125 RBI. The Lady Vols also rank fifth nationally with a .987 fielding percentage.

Sophia Knight leads the offense with a .556 average on 35 hits and a .622 on-base percentage. She has scored 26 runs and stolen 11 bases. Ella Dodge is hitting .367 with six home runs, eight doubles and 30 RBI, while five additional Tennessee players are batting .300 or better (minimum 30 at-bats).