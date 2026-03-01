No. 7 LSU Downs Ole Miss, 4-3, in SEC Home Opener; Sweeps Southern, 4-0

BATON ROUGE, La – No. 7 LSU handled business at home in today’s doubleheader at the LSU Tennis Complex. Sasa Markovic clinched over Ole Miss, posting a three-set 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 scoreline, followed by Matias Ponce de Leon’s 6-0, 6-2 clinch over Southern.

LSU’s 4-3 victory over Ole Miss and 4-0 sweep against Southern improve its record to 14-2, 2-1 in the SEC. Ole Miss drops to 13-3, 1-3, in the SEC, while Southern falls to 0-8.

“Ole Miss played us tough,” says head coach Danny Bryan. “I felt like there were a couple of different moments in the singles where we were close to pulling away, but they kept fighting back. Proud of our guys. Solid performances from Olaf [Pieczkowski] and Erik [Arutiunian] to win in straight sets, and then Sasa did a great job closing on court six.

Thanks to everyone who came out to the match today. It was a great environment, especially at the end of the doubles.”

Match One

Markovic and Andrej Loncarevic took on the top court again, this time against their third ranked opponent this season, No. 40 Isac Stromberg and Kai Milburn. The LSU duo continued the strong service play that has defined them all season, opening with consistent holds. The Rebels came out matching their firepower, leveling the match at 3-3. Both teams kept applying pressure but were unable to create significant separation. At 5-4, Markovic and Loncarevic had an opportunity to break. They succeeded, logging the first one of the match to claim the set, 6-4, and put LSU closer to earning the doubles point with their eighth win on the season together.

Pieczkowski and Alessio Vasquez made their second appearance together, this time at the third spot, facing Matthieu Chambonniere and Benjamin Martin. The Rebels took it to them early, notching a break and surging to a 3-0 advantage. The Tigers were able to get on the board, earning their first game at 4-1, but the gap was still present. Chambonniere and Martin remained on top with formidable serves, only allowing the LSU duo to tally another service game before closing out the set, 6-2.

The doubles point was decided on court two, where No. 63 Arutiunian and Matias Ponce de Leon battled Stefano D’Agostino and Pietro Pampanin. The match began tense, each team unable to break free from the pattern of back-and-forth games. The match landed at a 5-5 stalemate after both teams faced break opportunities. After taking a 6-5 advantage, the Tigers’ energy upped in the final game to put the Rebels on their heels. With the first break of the match, Arutiunian and Ponce de Leon clinched the doubles point for the Tigers, putting LSU up 1-0 over Ole Miss with their ninth win of the season together.

Pieczkowski, a constant at the top spot, entered his match against D’Agostino searching for his third win of the season. He raced out to a 2-0 advantage after stealing a break at his first opportunity. From there, Pieczkowski maintained a cushion with commanding service games that drove him to take the opening set, 6-4. D’Agostino suffered a similar deficit to open the second set, falling behind 2-0 once more. Although he was able to get a game by, Pieczkowski remained in firm control, creating a three-game cushion at 4-1. Pieczkowski served the match out to earn the first conference singles win of his collegiate career with a convincing 6-2 second set. He gave LSU a 2-0 upper hand over Ole Miss.

Looking to maintain his perfect conference record, No. 53 Arutiunian entered court two. The first set was full of momentum shifts, beginning with Arutiunian earning a break in his first opportunity to take a 2-0 lead. From there, Chambonniere put on an impressive showcase, stringing together five straight games to transfer the pressure back to Arutiunian. On the ropes, the Belarus native would go on a run of his own, rattling off three games to bring it back level at 5-5. Both players settled and earned their final service games before entering a set tiebreak. After giving up the first point, Arutiunian tallied four of the next five, landing on 4-2 at the switch. Fueled by the crowd’s energy, he battled through a competitive first set and secured it 7-6(4) in the tiebreak. After the mental battle both players went through, they continued their tight contest in the second set, locked at three games apiece. Here, Arutiunian prevailed, rattling off the final three games to take the second set, 6-3, and improve the Tigers’ lead over the Rebels to 3-0.

Enzo Kohlmann got back on track in his last match against Nicholls and aimed to keep rolling against Noah Schlagenhauf on court five. He battled through a competitive opening set that was a back-and-forth battle early. After leveling the score at 2-2 and again at 3-3, the match remained tight before Shlagenhauf gained separation late, winning the final three games to claim the set 6-3. Kohlmann answered with a strong start in the second, taking a 4-2 lead with a break. However, the Rebel was able to claw his way back to a 5-5 stalemate before the set was forced into a tiebreak upon reaching six games all. Kohlmann sat at a 5-1 deficit at the switch, and although he was able to still make a push by winning four of the next five, he ultimately gave up the set, 7-6(5). Ole Miss finally got on the board, but LSU still led, 3-1.

On the last court for the fourth time this season, Markovic strongly opened the match, racing out to a 4-0 lead in the first set over Martin. He maintained control despite efforts to break his momentum by slipping a couple of games by, en route to securing it 6-2. The second set shifted who had the upper hand. The players traded early games before Martin gained traction midway through with a break, taking a 5-2 advantage. The second set found its conclusion at 6-3 as Martin earned four of the final five games to force a decider. Markovic reset and was able to respond with authority in the third, jumping ahead 3-0. Dictating play and knowing the match clinch was on the table, he held the advantage throughout the set. His 6-2 finish wrapped the three-set match win, and more importantly, clinched the victory for the Tigers with their fourth point over Ole Miss.

No. 102 Loncarevic entered his match on court three, facing off with Pampanin. He started strong in the opening set, creating separation with a break midway through to cap off a three-game run and move ahead 5-2. Despite a late push from Pampanin, where he got two games back, Loncarevic maintained composure to close out the set 6-4. The second set took a sharp turn as Pampanin gained control early at 4-1. He defined his game by consistent, mistake-free play, leading him to even the match at 6-2. The deciding set remained competitive through the early stages, with the players level at 2-2 before Loncarevic gradually fell behind down the stretch. Pampanin won four of the next five games and prevented any chance of a rally from Loncarevic, as he completed the comeback with a 6-3 score in the final set. LSU led Ole Miss, 4-2.

Still reestablishing himself on the court since returning from injury, Vasquez landed at the No. 4 spot against Vlado Jankanj. Vasquez stole a break early on, creating separation at 3-1. He further widened the gap at 5-1 until he wrapped the set, 6-2. The second set proved far more competitive; Jankanj held a narrow edge deep into the set, and each player continued to trade games as neither could establish lasting control, forcing it to a set tiebreak. Vasquez played from behind for most of the breaker, only putting up two points before Jankanj took the set 7-6(2). In a deciding third, momentum remained up for grabs as Vasquez dropped the first game, then proceeded to bring it level at 3-3. However, Jankanj earned a break to take a 5-3 advantage, and although Vasquez was able to slip one more by, it was too little too late. The Ole Miss Rebel served out the set, 6-4, to finalize the score: LSU 4, Ole Miss 3.

Match Two

Rudy Ceccon and Kohlmann took the No. 3 spot against Southern’s Jaime Sigauque and Mpho Leshoele. After each team picked up their first serve games, the Tigers claimed their first break to advance to 3-1. From there, the sophomore-junior tandem took three of the next four games to capture the set, 6-2. Together, Ceccon and Kohlmann earned their third win of the season.

Calin Stirbu and Pieczkowski battled the Byng brothers – Zachary Byng and Sebastien Byng. After the match was leveled at 1-1, the brothers rallied in the next four games to improve to 4-1. The gap proved too much for the Tigers to overcome; the next four games were split with the Jaguars earning the win, 6-2.

No. 63 Arutiunian and Ponce de Leon moved up to the top court in their second match today, facing off with Gabriel Inyang and Lwazi Ngwenya. The set began level, neither team able to apply enough pressure to build separation. Level at 3-3, the Tigers snagged their first break of the set, giving them the upper hand at 5-3. Although Southern was able to slip another game by, it wasn’t enough to keep LSU from serving out the match at 6-4 and claiming the doubles point.

At the second spot, No. 53 Arutiunian dominated Inyang from the jump, delivering a commanding performance. He controlled rallies and applied constant pressure on return, never allowing Inyang to settle into a rhythm. Sharp serving and smart, consistent play kept momentum firmly on his side throughout the match, sealing the first of more decisive wins to come. With a 6-0, 6-0 win, he improved his win streak to a season-high of five and a 10-2 overall record. LSU led Southern, 2-0.

Pieczkowski looked to bounce back from doubles and become over .500 on the season at the top singles spot against Ngwanya. The Polish native stormed to a 3-0 lead with high-pressure play and not allowing his opponent to gain any footing. He stayed on track, only dropping one game en route to a 6-1 first-set win. Not much changed in the following set, powering through both service and return games. The match found its conclusion at 6-0, and Pieczkowski earned his fourth win of the season and improved his current win streak to three. LSU held a 3-0 advantage over Southern, a point away from completing the sweep.

In the final match of the day, Ponce de Leon entered court No. 4 in a duel with Leshoele. He dictated play throughout the first set, posting a flawless opening set, 6-0. Leshoele was able to get on the board early in the second set, but Ponce de Leon maintained momentum. He responded quickly to any resistance and quickly built another lead that proved too much to come back from, closing the match 6-2. Ponce de Leon wrapped up the match for the Tigers, 4-0 over the Jaguars.

Up Next

LSU will hit the road again, traveling to Austin to take on No. 4 Texas on Friday, March 6, at 6:00 p.m. CT. They will then return home in a doubleheader battle with Tennessee at 12:00 p.m. CT and Southern Miss at 5:00 p.m. CT.

Ole Miss vs LSU

Mar 01, 2026 at Baton Rouge, La

LSU Tennis Complex

#7 LSU 4, #34 Ole Miss 3

Singles competition

1. Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) def. Stefano D’Agostino (OM-M) 6-4, 6-2

2. #53 Erik Arutiunian (LSU) def. M. Chambonniere (OM-M) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3

3. Pietro Pampanin (OM-M) def. #102 Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

4. Vlado Jankanj (OM-M) def. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4

5. Noah Schlagenhauf (OM-M) def. Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) 6-3, 7-6 (7-5)

6. Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. Benjamin Martin (OM-M) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. Andrej Loncarevic/Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. #40 Isac Stromberg/Kai Milburn (OM-M) 6-4

2. #63 Erik Arutiunian/Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) def. Stefano D’Agostino/Pietro Pampanin (OM-M) 7-5

3. M. Chambonniere/Benjamin Martin (OM-M) def. Alessio Vasquez/Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) 6-2

Match Notes:

Ole Miss 13-3; National ranking #34

LSU 13-2; National ranking #7

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (1,2,5,6,3,4)

Official: Ritchie Weaver

Southern vs LSU

Mar 01, 2026 at Baton Rouge, La

LSU Tennis Complex

#7 LSU 4, Southern 0

Singles competition

1. Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) def. Lwazi Ngwenya (SU) 6-1, 6-0

2. #53 Erik Arutiunian (LSU) def. Gabriel Inyang (SU) 6-0, 6-0

3. Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) vs. Sebastien Byng (SU) 6-0, 3-2, unfinished

4. Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) def. Mpho Leshoele (SU) 6-0, 6-2

5. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) vs. Jaime Sigauque (SU) 6-2, 2-1, unfinished

6. Calin Stirbu (LSU) vs. Zachery Byng (SU) 6-2, 2-3, unfinished

Doubles competition

1. #63 Erik Arutiunian/Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) def. Gabriel Inyang/Lwazi Ngwenya (SU) 6-4

2. Sebastien Byng/Zachery Byng (SU) def. Olaf Pieczkowski/Calin Stirbu (LSU) 6-3

3. Enzo Kohlmann/Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. Mpho Leshoele/Jaime Sigauque (SU) 6-2

Match Notes:

Southern 0-8

LSU 14-2; National ranking #7

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (2,1,4)

Official: Ritchie Weaver