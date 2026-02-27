The Sandy Tigs Finish Day One Of The Tiger Beach Challenge 3-0

BATON ROUGE –The No. 12 LSU Beach Volleyball team went 3-0 on Friday with wins over Southern Miss, Houston Christian and North Alabama at Death Volley.

The Sandy Tigs will compete in two matches to finish out the weekend on Saturday, starting at 11:45 AM CT against No.18 Washington, followed by a 4:45 PM CT match against UL-Monroe. The Sandy Tigs are back on the road for the following two weekends at the MPSF Coast to Coast Classic in Los Angeles, then East Meets West Invitational in Manhattan Beach.

LSU started out the day with a 4-1 win against Southern Miss. Zayna Meyer and Bella Lagemann took Court 4; 21-14 and 21-18, while Kylie Mueller and Kate Baker secured the Tigers second point on Court 5; 19-21, 21-18, and 15-10. Julia Sprecher and Kenzey McGatlin clinched the dual on Court 1; 21-17 and 21-19. Tatum Finlason and Skylar Martin fell on Court 2; 14-21 and 17-21, while Camryn Chatellier and Aubrey O’Gorman finished on Court 3; 21-14 and 21-16, to give the Tigers a 4-1 lead.

In a double header, the Sandy Tigs faced the Houston Christian Huskies and won the match, 5-0. O’Gorman and Baker started the Tigers off with a win on Court 4; 21-18 and 21-18, while Ryan Lambert made her debut with Lagemann on Court 3 winning; 22-20 and 21-10, to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the dual. McGatlin and Sprecher clinched on Court 1; 21-17 and 21-15, while Finlason and Martin also won on Court 2; 21-17 and 21-13. Meyer and Chatellier captured a sweep for the Tigers on Court 3; 21-18 and 21-16.

To finish the day, the Tigers swept the North Alabama Lions, 5-0. Starting us off, Emily Hellmuth and Baker won in straight sets on Court 5; 21-11, 21-13. Meyer and Lagemann battled in three sets on Court 4 winning; 18-21, 21-19, 15-11. Finlason and Martin clinched the dual on Court 2; 21-17, 21-13, while O’Gorman and Chatellier gave the Tigers their fourth point on Court 3; 21-9, 21-13. On Court 1 Sprecher and McGatlin finished the dual winning; 21-19, 19-21, 15-6.

LSU 4, Southern Miss 1

Julia Sprecher/ Kenzey McGatlin (LSU) def. Sadie McAda/ Laurel Dennis (USM) 21-17, 21-19 Zuzanna Michalska/ Abby Lewis (USM) def. Skylar Martin/ Tatum Finlason (LSU) 21-14, 21-17 Aubrey O’Gorman/ Camryn Chatellier (LSU) def. Ktija Martini/ Jaden White (USM) 21-14, 21-16 Bella Lagemann/ Zayna Meyer (LSU) def. Lustina Curcoz/ Margo Grigoreva (USM) 21-14, 21-18 Kylie Mueller/ Kate Baker (LSU) def. Lillie Johnson/ Y-Nhu Do (USM) 19-21, 21-18, 15-10

LSU 5, HCU 0

Julia Sprecher/ Kenzey McGatlin (LSU) def. Olivia Zeigler/ Alexa Landmark (HCU) 21-17, 21-15 Tatum Finlason/ Skylar Martin (LSU) def. Paige Palmer/ Hannah Foor (HCU) 21-17, 21-13 Zayna Meyer/ Camryn Chatellier (LSU) def. Lauren Vickery/ Grace Melnick (HCU) 21-18, 21-16 Aubrey O’Gorman/Kate Baker (LSU) def. Claudia Verdio Lozono/ Dariya Tlevlessova (USM) 21-18, 21-18 Bella Lagemann/ Ryan Lambert (LSU) def. Allie Patton/ Ellie Korr ( USM) 22-20, 21-10

LSU 5, UNA 0