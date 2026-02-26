No. 17 LSU Takes the Field for LSU Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 17 LSU has its final regular-season tournament, the 2026 LSU Invitational, on Feb. 27-March 1, at Tiger Park. LSU will play a total of four games combined against Iowa, Memphis, and Nicholls.

LSU (13-4) begins the tournament with a 4 p.m. CT game against Nicholls (9-4), and then a 6:30 p.m. CT game versus Memphis (4-8) on Friday, Feb. 27. On Saturday, Feb. 28, the Tigers will take on Iowa (10-4) at 4 p.m. CT, before ending the tournament with another 6:30 p.m. CT contests against Memphis. All LSU games will stream on SEC Network+, with Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard calling the action.

LSU boasts a 51-1 record against the 2026 LSU Invitational tournament field, including a 40-1 mark against Nicholls, an 8-0 record against Memphis, and a 3-0 record versus Iowa.

The Tigers are riding a six-game winning streak and are 11-0 at Tiger Park. LSU enters the weekend with a .279 batting average and 118 hits. They have 38 extra-base hits, including a nation-leading 11 triples. LSU also ranks No. 3 in the country with 90 walks. The pitching staff has a 2.50 ERA, 90 strikeouts, and four shutouts. The defense has turned 14 double plays, the third most in Division I Softball this season.

Sierra Daniel and Jalia Lassiter lead LSU offensively, both batting over .400 with at least 20 hits. Daniel (.423) has 22 hits on the season. She has scored 13 runs, 12 RBI, and has drawn nine walks. The second baseman has a .982 fielding percentage, 29 putouts, 25 assists, and has turned a team-high 10 double plays. Lassiter (.408) has 20 hits and paces the team with 19 runs. She has 12 RBI and 12 walks. Lassiter also leads the Tigers with a .544 on-base percentage and has seven stolen bases.

Pitcher Jayden Heavener (5-2) has a 2.42 ERA and a team-leading 44 strikeouts over 37.2 innings. Heavener has two complete-game shutouts this season and five total complete games. Tatum Clopton (4-1) has an impressive 1.02 ERA and holds opposing batters to a .176 average over 20.2 innings and has 14 strikeouts. Cece Cellura is 2-0 in the circle with 11 strikeouts in 26.1 innings, and Paytn Monticelli (1-1) has contributed 16 strikeouts in 17.0 frames.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media channels, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.