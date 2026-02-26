LSU Gold
Softball

No. 17 LSU Takes the Field for LSU Invitational

LSU’s final tournament of the regular season will welcome Iowa, Memphis, and Nicholls to Tiger Park.

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 17 LSU has its final regular-season tournament, the 2026 LSU Invitational, on Feb. 27-March 1, at Tiger Park. LSU will play a total of four games combined against Iowa, Memphis, and Nicholls.

LSU (13-4) begins the tournament with a 4 p.m. CT game against Nicholls (9-4), and then a 6:30 p.m. CT game versus Memphis (4-8) on Friday, Feb. 27. On Saturday, Feb. 28, the Tigers will take on Iowa (10-4) at 4 p.m. CT, before ending the tournament with another 6:30 p.m. CT contests against Memphis. All LSU games will stream on SEC Network+, with Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard calling the action.

LSU boasts a 51-1 record against the 2026 LSU Invitational tournament field, including a 40-1 mark against Nicholls, an 8-0 record against Memphis, and a 3-0 record versus Iowa.

The Tigers are riding a six-game winning streak and are 11-0 at Tiger Park. LSU enters the weekend with a .279 batting average and 118 hits. They have 38 extra-base hits, including a nation-leading 11 triples. LSU also ranks No. 3 in the country with 90 walks. The pitching staff has a 2.50 ERA, 90 strikeouts, and four shutouts. The defense has turned 14 double plays, the third most in Division I Softball this season.

Sierra Daniel and Jalia Lassiter lead LSU offensively, both batting over .400 with at least 20 hits. Daniel (.423) has 22 hits on the season. She has scored 13 runs, 12 RBI, and has drawn nine walks. The second baseman has a .982 fielding percentage, 29 putouts, 25 assists, and has turned a team-high 10 double plays. Lassiter (.408) has 20 hits and paces the team with 19 runs. She has 12 RBI and 12 walks. Lassiter also leads the Tigers with a .544 on-base percentage and has seven stolen bases.

Pitcher Jayden Heavener (5-2) has a 2.42 ERA and a team-leading 44 strikeouts over 37.2 innings. Heavener has two complete-game shutouts this season and five total complete games.   Tatum Clopton (4-1) has an impressive 1.02 ERA and holds opposing batters to a .176 average over 20.2 innings and has 14 strikeouts. Cece Cellura is 2-0 in the circle with 11 strikeouts in 26.1 innings, and Paytn Monticelli (1-1) has contributed 16 strikeouts in 17.0 frames.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media channels, including www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball, as well as on Instagram and X.

vs. Nicholls

Nicholls dropped a 7-3 decision to Southern Miss on Wednesday night, snapping its six-game winning streak. The Colonels have a .303 batting average with 108 hits, have scored 81 runs, and 70 RBI. In the circle, Nicholls has a 3.21 ERA, has struck out 66 batters, and allows a .281 opposing batting average.

Erin Krause leads Nicholls with a .450 batting average. She has 18 hits, featuring two home runs, leads the team with 12 runs, and has 11 RBI on the season. Claire Sisco follows with a .435 average behind a team-best 20 hits and has 11 runs. She also leads the Colonels with 13 stolen bases. Molly Yoo is the leading arm with a 4-1 record, a 2.51 ERA, and 30 strikeouts over 39.0 innings. Yoo has one shutout this season.

LSU has won 36 consecutive games against Nicholls since 2000.

vs. Memphis

Memphis faces Southern before the LSU Invitational. The team bats .269 with 82 hits and 14 home runs. Ariel Davis has started all 12 games. She leads Memphis with a .389 average, 14 hits, 12 runs, 8 extra-base hits, and 3 home runs.

In 79.1 innings pitched, Memphis has a 6.79 ERA and 46 strikeouts. Despite not having a decision on the season, Taniyah Brown has logged the most appearances (8) and innings (20.1) and has a 4.13 ERA and eight strikeouts.

All eight games in the series between LSU and Memphis have been played at Tiger Park, including the last four, which were part of the 2016 LSU Invitational, the 2019 LSU Invitational, and the 2024 LSU Invitational (two games).

vs. Iowa

Iowa has won three of its last five games. The team faces McNeese on Thursday before heading to Baton Rouge for the weekend. The Hawkeyes have a .315 batting average, 115 hits and 21 home runs. They have outscored opponents 89-65 this season. Iowa allows a .299 opposing batting average. Its pitching staff has a 3.97 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 90 innings.

Iowa has six players batting over .300 with a minimum of 10 games played, highlighted by McKenzie Leitgen (.394), who has 13 hits, six of which are home runs, and a team-high 14 RBI. In the circle, Serayah Neiss leads the staff with a 6-0 mark and has 26 strikeouts over 34.0 innings of work.

LSU defeated Iowa twice in the 2019 Tiger Classic, outscoring the Hawkeyes 25-1. The first meeting between the programs was in the 2001 Women’s College World Series, where LSU claimed a 2-1 victory on May 26, 2001.

