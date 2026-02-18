Hudson Lawson Earns Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU men’s golf’s Hudson Lawson was named Freshman of the Week by the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday afternoon.

This is the first weekly honor from the SEC for Lawson, earning it after just his first start in the LSU lineup at the Puerto Rico Collegiate Classic this past week.

It was possibly the biggest story of last week when Lawson got his debut in the LSU lineup after finding out Arni Sveinsson (No. 8 amateur in the World, WAGR) was too sick to play.

Lawson recorded a nine-under 207 (70, 67, 70) weekend at the Puerto Rico Collegiate Classic to finish T14. The Alabama native finished second in the LSU lineup to Noah McWilliams and helped push the Tigers to a second-place finish in the tournament just behind No. 1 Virginia.

Lawson led the Puerto Rico Collegiate Classic in eagles (two) and par-five-hole average (4.17) over the course of three rounds.

This is the fourth SEC Freshman of the Week honor in five tournaments competed in for the LSU Tigers. Freshman Dan Hayes had earned three of them during the fall season.

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.