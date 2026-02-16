BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 12/10 LSU hosts South Alabama for its first midweek game of the season at 6 p.m. CT on Feb. 17 at Tiger Park.

Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard will have the call on Tuesday night, which will be streamed on SEC Network+. LSU (7-4) is 15-2 all-time against South Alabama (7-3) and is on a 10-game winning streak versus the Jaguars dating back to 2014.

The Tigers look to snap their three-game skid after finishing the 2026 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational with a 1-4 record. The Tigers have a .274 batting average on 73 hits, featuring 28 extra-base hits, and lead the country with eight triples. The pitching staff has a 3.07 ERA and 56 strikeouts, and the defense behind them has turned eight double plays, which leads the SEC and ranks No. 5 in NCAA Division I softball.

Outfielder Jalia Lassiter had a big weekend in Clearwater. She now leads the team in batting average (.455), hits (15), runs (13), slugging percentage (.727), and on-base percentage (.558). Lassiter enters Tuesday night’s game on a seven-game hitting streak. She has reached base safely in all 11 games this season.

Utility player Sierra Daniel opened the season with a 24-game reach streak, which dated back to 2025. Daniel is batting .438 with 14 hits and 10 runs scored. Both Daniel and Lassiter have nine RBI this season. Outfielder Alix Franklin rounds out the top hitters with a .300 average. Franklin has nine hits, including five extra-base hits, and leads the nation with three triples. Utility player Tori Edwards (.296) leads LSU with three home runs and 12 RBI this year.

Jayden Heavener is 2-2 with a staff-low 2.96 ERA and a team-high 26 strikeouts over 23.2 innings. He has one solo shutout and three complete games. Cece Cellura is 2-0 in five appearances, totaling eight strikeouts in 18.1 innings. Tatum Clopton is 2-1 with a 1.14 ERA, 13 strikeouts, and a combined shutout over 12.1 innings. Clopton has held opponents to a .186 average.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and X.