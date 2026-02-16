vs. South Alabama

South Alabama has won two straight and three of its last four games. Entering Tuesday night’s contest, the Jaguars are batting .256 with 66 hits. They also have strong pitching, posting a 2.25 ERA, 61 strikeouts, and three shutouts.

South Alabama has three players hitting over .300 with 10 hits, including Presley Lively (.385), Gracie Dees (.323), and Lillie Stagner (.323). Stagner leads the team with two home runs and 10 RBI.

Ryley Harrison (3-1) leads the Jaguars in the circle with a 1.27 ERA and one shutout. In 33.0 innings this season, Harrison has 28 strikeouts and a .213 opponent batting average. She has allowed 27 hits, walked 11 batters, and given up just six earned runs.